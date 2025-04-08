10 Most Powerful Toyota SUVs, Ranked By Horsepower

As the smallest and cheapest SUV in Toyota's current lineup, it should be no surprise that the Corolla Cross Hybrid is also among the least powerful, with 196 hp on offer. The hybrid is available in a choice of four trims, from the entry-level Hybrid S to the top-spec Hybrid XSE. The power output of the car's 2.0L four-cylinder hybrid powertrain remains unchanged across all trims.

Advertisement

Alongside the hybrid version, a non-hybrid 2.0-liter four-cylinder powertrain is also available for 2025, and is rated for 169 hp. However, the hybrid is arguably the superior choice, as it's not only more powerful but also more efficient, meaning drivers should save money at the gas pump. The non-hybrid Corolla Cross is available with front-wheel drive as standard, with all-wheel drive optionally available. Meanwhile, all trims of the Corolla Cross Hybrid benefit from all-wheel drive as standard.

It might be the better choice in performance and efficiency terms, but the Corolla Cross Hybrid does have one drawback in that it's pricier than the non-hybrid. The cheapest non-hybrid trim starts from $24,135 excluding fees, while the cheapest hybrid will cost at least $28,495 excluding fees.

Advertisement