6 Myths About SUVs You Need To Stop Believing

SUV started taking over the automotive industry in the 1990s, when car-based crossover-type models like the Toyota RAV4 and Lexus RX began to appear. These vehicles promised some of the adventurous vibes of real SUVs, but with better handling and comfort. Now the takeover is complete, and SUVs are the new master race in the industry, slaughtering body styles like sedans, hatchbacks, and minivans. But Are they really better? It's a tough question to answer — everyone has a different opinion, it seems.

Regardless, it's an undeniable fact that people love driving SUVs and that automakers love building them in the millions. Or at least, selling them — profit margins on SUVs are higher than on sedans or minivans, and automakers are mainly here to make money, after all. But a lot of the other reasons that people often bring up to explain the SUV craze are not facts. Some are outright myths, and that's what're going to cover here.

Some of these myths might surprise you; others might make you question your next car purchase. However, we promise you'll learn something new, and see the automotive future through a different lens. Because, while SUVs are undoubtedly part of the future, they shouldn't be the only solution. So without further ado, let's crack the SUV code!

