Do Toyota Highlanders Keep Their Value? What To Know About Depreciation
One of the most important considerations to make when buying a new car is researching its resale value. Knowing how fast a vehicle depreciates is a useful piece of information. Here's the thing: No one wants a car that'll be a hard sell when it's time to get it on the used car market. Worse, you don't want a car that'll only cost a crumb of its initial price when it's finally time to let it go.
Fortunately, the Toyota Highlander isn't one of those vehicles. If anything, it's a Toyota. Toyota Highlanders generally retain their value better than most of its competitors in the mid-sized SUV segment. However, several factors influence how much value they retain over time. For starters, the Highlander enjoys Toyota's strong reputation for developing reliable, durable, and efficient vehicles. It also benefits from Toyota's strong brand reach and loyal customer base.
For instance, the 2018 Toyota Highlander had an MSRP of between $31,000 and $46,000 when it came out. Today, it costs between $18,743 and $23,000, depending on the trim and condition. It has retained between 50% and 60% of its value over seven years. To determine the Highlander's depreciation, we compared its original MSRP to the price ranges it recently sold for at popular auctions, giving us a clear percentage of how much value it has retained over time.
What factors impact Toyota Highlander depreciation?
Although the Highlander enjoys Toyota's strong reputation off the bat, it's also independently rated by consumer watchdog agencies like J.D. Power and Consumer Reports for its strong reliability. It consistently rates high for long-term reliability, low cost of ownership, and good resale value. This mid-sized SUV has an annual repair cost of about $489 and a 10-year maintenance cost of about $6,291.
SUVs like the Highlander have become a top choice for families in the United States over the past decade, thanks to their versatility for both family use and long road trips. This includes a spacious interior, third-row seating, and reliability, making it a great pick in the used-car market. A 2007 (77,000 miles) and a 2002 (54,000 miles) Toyota Highlander were both sold on a popular auction site this year for $13,500. The 2007 Highlander had an MSRP of between 24,880 and $34,210 when it came out. That's a depreciation of between 45.75% and 60.52% in 18 years.
It's close competition, the Honda Pilot depreciates 49% in five years, while the Kia Telluride, a close contender, depreciates by 51% in five years, depending on the model year and condition. New generations and redesigns may impact older vehicles, but based on overall ratings, from consumers and automotive experts, it is safe to say the Toyota Highlander has aged gracefully.
How to maximize Highlander resale value
The fact that the Toyota Highlander enjoys an excellent brand reputation, good reliability, and low ownership costs doesn't mean that every unit sold on the used-car market enjoys the same resale value. Ask any car salesperson, and they'll tell you that low mileage and overall vehicle maintenance come first before anything else in the used-car market. A beater is still a beater, regardless of the brand. Therefore, to ensure your used Toyota Highlander retains value, regardless of the mileage, keep a complete service history that includes all maintenance, repairs, and parts replacements. Since every detail will be recorded, it is important to stick to the regular maintenance schedule.
It goes without saying that a clean-looking car will sell faster than a beat-up car – regular car hygiene (both inside and outside) will go a long way attracting high-bidding buyers. If you are about to buy the latest unit from the dealer — such as the 2025 Toyota Highlander — consider the mid-level trims (XLE), as they hold better value than the fully loaded options or base trims. With proper care, Toyota Highlander owners can expect great resale returns even after several years of ownership.