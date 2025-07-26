Do Toyota Highlanders Keep Their Value? What To Know About Depreciation

One of the most important considerations to make when buying a new car is researching its resale value. Knowing how fast a vehicle depreciates is a useful piece of information. Here's the thing: No one wants a car that'll be a hard sell when it's time to get it on the used car market. Worse, you don't want a car that'll only cost a crumb of its initial price when it's finally time to let it go.

Fortunately, the Toyota Highlander isn't one of those vehicles. If anything, it's a Toyota. Toyota Highlanders generally retain their value better than most of its competitors in the mid-sized SUV segment. However, several factors influence how much value they retain over time. For starters, the Highlander enjoys Toyota's strong reputation for developing reliable, durable, and efficient vehicles. It also benefits from Toyota's strong brand reach and loyal customer base.

For instance, the 2018 Toyota Highlander had an MSRP of between $31,000 and $46,000 when it came out. Today, it costs between $18,743 and $23,000, depending on the trim and condition. It has retained between 50% and 60% of its value over seven years. To determine the Highlander's depreciation, we compared its original MSRP to the price ranges it recently sold for at popular auctions, giving us a clear percentage of how much value it has retained over time.