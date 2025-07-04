What Makes The TRD Off-Road 4Runner Special & How Does Its MTS System Work?

Though Toyota may not give off the rugged impression that brands like Jeep and Land Rover do, many Toyota vehicles are equally, if not more, capable off-road. One of the Japanese brand's most recognized off-road vehicles is the 4Runner, even more so once you pay a bit extra for a TRD trim. In Toyota vernacular, TRD stands for Toyota Racing Development and represents the top-of-the-line performance vehicles in the Toyota lineup.

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road trim can be considered the entry-level off-road option, offering 20-inch wheels, a front skid plate, and Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select driving mode system. The TRD Off-Road trim is not excessively priced, though it is close to $50,000. There is an option to choose a hybrid powertrain, though that will add another $2,000 to the price. While the 4Runner TRD Off-Road is supremely capable, moving up the trim line will provide you with even more access to nature.

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro and 4Runner Trailhunter are the true off-road beasts of the Toyota lineup. Both models take everything the 4Runner TRD Off-Road provides, adding a performance exhaust and performance air intake in the TRD Pro trim, and a high-clearance front bumper and rear differential protector in the Trailhunter trim.