What Makes The TRD Off-Road 4Runner Special & How Does Its MTS System Work?
Though Toyota may not give off the rugged impression that brands like Jeep and Land Rover do, many Toyota vehicles are equally, if not more, capable off-road. One of the Japanese brand's most recognized off-road vehicles is the 4Runner, even more so once you pay a bit extra for a TRD trim. In Toyota vernacular, TRD stands for Toyota Racing Development and represents the top-of-the-line performance vehicles in the Toyota lineup.
The Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road trim can be considered the entry-level off-road option, offering 20-inch wheels, a front skid plate, and Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select driving mode system. The TRD Off-Road trim is not excessively priced, though it is close to $50,000. There is an option to choose a hybrid powertrain, though that will add another $2,000 to the price. While the 4Runner TRD Off-Road is supremely capable, moving up the trim line will provide you with even more access to nature.
The Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro and 4Runner Trailhunter are the true off-road beasts of the Toyota lineup. Both models take everything the 4Runner TRD Off-Road provides, adding a performance exhaust and performance air intake in the TRD Pro trim, and a high-clearance front bumper and rear differential protector in the Trailhunter trim.
What is Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select system and how does it work
One of the most important aspects of Toyota's off-road vehicles is the Multi-Terrain Select System. Giving drivers the ability to choose how their vehicle reacts to different driving situations allows them to feel secure and confident behind the wheel. The MTS system provides drivers with four distinct drive modes, including Normal, Snow, Rock and Dirt, and Mud and Sand.
The Mud and Sand mode is designed to let the 4Runner easily glide through boggy terrain that wants to hold the vehicle down. It slows the spin of the wheels, helping to give traction on the beach or a flooded back road. The Rock and Dirt mode is designed for, predictably, rocks and dirt roads. The system tunes the throttle response to allow drivers to inch slowly over rock gardens, giving the vehicle extra when needed.
Meanwhile, the Snow mode is dedicated for inclement winter weather, softening the throttle response to help prevent the vehicle from slipping on icy roads. Driving up a mountain pass to a ski resort will feel like a walk in the park with Snow mode. Finally, Normal mode keeps everything in the vehicle balanced, providing normal throttle responses and normal levels of traction.
What other Toyota vehicles have multi-terrain select?
The Toyota 4Runner is far from the only vehicle in the Toyota lineup that features a TRD trim or the Multi-Terrain Select system. In fact, there are currently three other Toyota models with the driving mode selector. The two Toyota trucks, the Tacoma and Tundra, feature MTS, as well the Sequoia SUV. The compact RAV4 did offer a TRD trim and MTS, but those were discontinued for the 2025 model year.
Otherwise, the Tacoma, Tundra, and Sequoia all offer TRD trims. On the Tacoma and Tundra, the TRD trims help turn them into two of the most off-road ready pickup trucks on the market. Both trucks are doused in TRD Pro badging, and they include upgraded shocks, tires, and skid plates. The Sequoia TRD Pro trim provides 33-inch tires, heavy-duty Fox shocks, skid plates, a two-speed transfer case, and standard four-wheel drive. However, it's worth noting the Sequoia comes with a pretty hefty price tag.