What Makes The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition Great For Outdoor Adventures?

Toyota offers buyers a range of adventure-ready SUVs, from the all-conquering Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter to the family-hauling Grand Highlander. One of the most affordable SUVs in its range is the RAV4, which is offered in a wide range of trims for 2025, including the Hybrid Woodland Edition. To say the RAV4 is popular with buyers would be an understatement — it's been the bestselling SUV in the U.S. for eight years running, with interest in the hybrid variant increasing almost 30% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

All 2025 RAV4 Hybrid trims share the same 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, which churns out 219 horsepower. All but one of those trims offers the same fuel efficiency figures, achieving 41 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. The sole exception is the Hybrid Woodland Edition trim, which achieves 38 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway according to EPA figures.

The same features that make the Hybrid Woodland Edition trim less efficient than other trims are some of what make it great for outdoor adventures. Its unique bronze-colored 18-inch rims are clad in Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain tires, for one, and it has a suspension tweaked by TRD, Toyota's performance division, for better off-road performance.