What Makes The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition Great For Outdoor Adventures?
Toyota offers buyers a range of adventure-ready SUVs, from the all-conquering Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter to the family-hauling Grand Highlander. One of the most affordable SUVs in its range is the RAV4, which is offered in a wide range of trims for 2025, including the Hybrid Woodland Edition. To say the RAV4 is popular with buyers would be an understatement — it's been the bestselling SUV in the U.S. for eight years running, with interest in the hybrid variant increasing almost 30% in 2024 compared to the previous year.
All 2025 RAV4 Hybrid trims share the same 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, which churns out 219 horsepower. All but one of those trims offers the same fuel efficiency figures, achieving 41 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. The sole exception is the Hybrid Woodland Edition trim, which achieves 38 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway according to EPA figures.
The same features that make the Hybrid Woodland Edition trim less efficient than other trims are some of what make it great for outdoor adventures. Its unique bronze-colored 18-inch rims are clad in Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain tires, for one, and it has a suspension tweaked by TRD, Toyota's performance division, for better off-road performance.
Additional features of the RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition
Unique tires and suspension aren't the only tweaks that Toyota has made to the Hybrid Woodland Edition. Buyers of the trim also benefit from a dedicated Trail mode, which helps drivers retain maximum grip on rough, slippery driving surfaces. A 120V outlet in the cargo area can also power small appliances for weekend camping trips. Toyota includes roof rails with the SUV as standard for additional carrying capacity, as well as durable all-weather floor and cargo mats for easy cleaning. The trim starts from $37,270 (including a $1,450 destination fee) for 2025.
We put the current-generation RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition through its paces in 2023 and gave it a respectable 8/10 rating. We found its hybrid powertrain to be more than powerful enough for everyday driving and appreciated the durable feel of the cabin, even if said cabin wasn't particularly interesting from a design perspective.
However, we weren't convinced that the Hybrid Woodland Edition was the best pick of Toyota's RAV4 range, with its road-oriented hybrid trims offering better fuel efficiency and the 2023 RAV4 TRD Off-Road offering better all-terrain capability. Toyota no longer offers the RAV4 TRD Off-Road trim in 2025, and so the Hybrid Woodland Edition has become the most all-terrain capable RAV4 in the current lineup. However, buyers looking for ultimate all-terrain capability will still likely want to look elsewhere in Toyota's SUV range.
Toyota's replacing the Hybrid Woodland Edition for 2026
At the time of writing, the 2026 model year RAV4 has not yet hit dealerships. When it does, it will bring some big changes. Toyota has announced the launch of an all-new generation of the RAV4 for 2026 that ditches gasoline powertrains, has revised safety and infotainment tech, and features overhauled styling. The Hybrid Woodland Edition will be replaced by a new Woodland trim, which will be available both as a 236-horsepower hybrid and a 320-horsepower plug-in hybrid.
The new Woodland trim offers similar appeal to the outgoing Hybrid Woodland Edition, with all-terrain tires, all-weather floor and cargo mats, and roof rails. New features for the 2026 Woodland trim include built-in LED lighting from Rigid Industries and an exclusive Mineral interior color. The Woodland trim is also one of a select number of RAV4 trims that will feature DC fast charging, with the plug-in hybrid variant able to charge from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes with a maximum all-electric range of 50 miles. Toyota has not announced pricing for the 2026 RAV4 lineup as of early August 2025.