2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter Review: Price Isn't The Biggest Frustration

Redesigning an icon like the Toyota 4Runner is tricky business. Enthusiasts become attached to popular engines, features, and design language over time – especially in specialized vehicles like off-roaders. The longer those features last, the more attached brand and nameplate loyalists can become. So the fact that the fifth-generation 4Runner carried on for 14 years before it was redesigned, makes redesigning it a potential minefield.

Toyota hasn't exactly wiped the slate clean with the all-new 2025 4Runner, but they've overhauled it in a big way with modern styling, modern powertrains, and all sorts of tech. They've committed what some might consider the Cardinal sin of making it a hybrid (at least on the top trims) and they've eliminated the old V6 from the lineup entirely.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Thankfully, the new engine has bigger towing capacity, massively improved fuel economy, and more power than the old V6. On top of that, the interior updates stay true to the 4Runner's rugged personality while adding a bit of refinement to an old recipe. And if there were ever any doubt, it can easily be dispelled, because the 4Runner is more capable off-road than it's ever been.