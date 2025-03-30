What's The Difference Between The Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro And Trailhunter?
The great outdoors have always called to us. While staying inside can be cozy, nothing compares to exploring the vast expanse of Mother Nature. Toyota seemed to recognize this when they created the 4Runner, providing humanity with the ability to traverse those hard-to-reach corners of rocky tundras, endless dunes, and mountainous trails. Since its debut in the 1980s, the 4Runner has continually captured hearts with its off-road exploration capabilities, not to mention its reliability and durability. With five generations completed, many fans had been eager to see what Toyota would produce for the sixth generation. The wait ended last year when Toyota unveiled the specifications for the new 2025 4Runner, including the impressive new i-Force and i-Force Max engines. The company also revealed that the 4Runner would come in nine total trims, an impressive array that is topped by the TRD Pro and Trailhunter.
While the TRD Pro is built for high-speed off-roading and desert running, the Trailhunter is more suited for longer, slower overlanding trips and rock crawling. Sure, both models feature the previously mentioned i-Force Max 2.4-liter turbo hybrid powertrain, which pushes out 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, and both are equipped with part-time four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. However, while the TRD Pro excels in high-speed off-roading and desert running, the Trailhunter is better suited for longer and slower overlanding trips and to handle modifications for rock and boulder crawling. These two beasts are priced the same and both tow up to 5,800 pounds, but there are some subtle distinctions that might help you choose between them.
The 4Runner TRD Pro and Trailhunter have different shocks
The TRD Pro is recognized for its power, with the 2025 model boasting a 53-horsepower increase compared to its predecessor. Additionally, like the Trailhunter, it's more fuel-efficient than the fifth-gen 4Runner at 23 mpg city and 24 highway, thanks to the new transmission. Toyota equipped the TRD Pro with 18-inch alloy wheels and gloss black heritage grille, mirror caps, door handles, and overfenders. It also features an aluminum front skid plate and protective plates for the transfer case and fuel tank, all designed to keep your vehicle in working order as you speed across the desert.
On the other hand, the Trailhunter comes equipped with 18-inch bronze-finished alloy wheels, an ARB roof rack, and black grille, door handles, and overfenders. It also includes color-keyed mirror caps and black Trailhunter and 4Runner badges. However, what makes it suitable for off-road crawling are its transfer case protector, composite fuel tank protector, steel skid plate, and rear differential protector, all of which shield it against the jagged terrain it's known to traverse. The interior features also match up closely to the TRD Pro's, except that the TRD Pro's standard power moonroof isn't available on the Trailhunter.
Another notable difference is the shock absorbers that come with each vehicle. The TRD Pro is equipped with TRD Pro-FOX QS3 adjustable monotube shock absorbers, which reduce impact harshness and enhance ride comfort at high speeds. The front dampers measure 2.5 inches in length and have three manually adjustable settings, while the rear dampers come with remote reservoirs. As for the Trailhunter, Toyota has equipped it with Old Man Emu monotube shock absorbers with end-stop control and rear piggyback reservoirs. These rugged shocks allow the Trailhunter to tackle big boulders, handle loose terrain, and carry heavier loads than the TRD Pro. The Trailhunter also includes a high-mounted factory snorkel that — while reducing the horsepower from the TRD Pro's 326 to 323 — ensures the engine receives clean air when crossing streams or rivers. The TRD Pro features a TRD performance air intake that is less-suited to water fording.
The top-trim 4Runners have plenty in common
These differences ensure that the Trailhunter and TRD Pro excel within their respective areas of expertise. However, there are more similarities than differences between them. First, both vehicles have the same starting MSRP of $66,900, the highest price for any 4Runner this year. They also come with Toyo's high-end Open Country A/T III all-terrain tires, with a full-size spare tire mounted under the vehicle's body. Both vehicles feature a high-clearance front bumper, extended-width overfenders, and premium LED headlights with amber Daytime Running Lights (DRL). Additionally, several safety features come standard on both, including an integrated backup camera display, front and rear parking assist with automatic braking, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.
In terms of performance, both vehicles come standard with a direct- and port-injection fuel system, a 16-valve Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) valvetrain, and a twin-scroll turbocharger. Additionally, they each feature an electronically-controlled locking rear differential and multi-terrain drive mode selection as standard gear.