What's The Difference Between The Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro And Trailhunter?

The great outdoors have always called to us. While staying inside can be cozy, nothing compares to exploring the vast expanse of Mother Nature. Toyota seemed to recognize this when they created the 4Runner, providing humanity with the ability to traverse those hard-to-reach corners of rocky tundras, endless dunes, and mountainous trails. Since its debut in the 1980s, the 4Runner has continually captured hearts with its off-road exploration capabilities, not to mention its reliability and durability. With five generations completed, many fans had been eager to see what Toyota would produce for the sixth generation. The wait ended last year when Toyota unveiled the specifications for the new 2025 4Runner, including the impressive new i-Force and i-Force Max engines. The company also revealed that the 4Runner would come in nine total trims, an impressive array that is topped by the TRD Pro and Trailhunter.

While the TRD Pro is built for high-speed off-roading and desert running, the Trailhunter is more suited for longer, slower overlanding trips and rock crawling. Sure, both models feature the previously mentioned i-Force Max 2.4-liter turbo hybrid powertrain, which pushes out 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, and both are equipped with part-time four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. However, while the TRD Pro excels in high-speed off-roading and desert running, the Trailhunter is better suited for longer and slower overlanding trips and to handle modifications for rock and boulder crawling. These two beasts are priced the same and both tow up to 5,800 pounds, but there are some subtle distinctions that might help you choose between them.

