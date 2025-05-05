Which Toyota Camry Trims Come With AWD?

You'd be forgiven for thinking that all-wheel drive falls strictly into SUV territory. After all, the now ubiquitous family-haulers give off the image of rough-and-tumble construction to go along with their raised ride heights and tall cabins, so why wouldn't all-wheel drive be an SUV-exclusive trait? Well, that's certainly not the case, as many modern sedans offer all-wheel drive and a similar kind of all-weather capability you might ascribe only to SUVs in your mind, and the Camry is one of them.

The 2025 Toyota Camry is available in four different trim levels: LE, SE, XLE, and XSE. All of those trim levels are available with a choice between front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. So, no matter which flavor Camry you choose, you can have it with the all-weather benefits that AWD provides. The current Camry has gone all-in on hybrid, offering just a single powertrain across all trim levels, so that's one less choice you'll have to make when you're signing on the dotted line at the Toyota dealership.

That hybrid powertrain uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor to produce 225 horsepower in the base FWD model, and 232 hp in the AWD version. In our recent review, the 2025 Camry proved itself as practical, efficient, and generally good to drive, all bolstered by the availability of all-wheel drive across the lineup. So you may want to re-think that SUV purchase, especially if it'll have fairly limited use outside its on-road capability.

