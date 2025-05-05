Which Toyota Camry Trims Come With AWD?
You'd be forgiven for thinking that all-wheel drive falls strictly into SUV territory. After all, the now ubiquitous family-haulers give off the image of rough-and-tumble construction to go along with their raised ride heights and tall cabins, so why wouldn't all-wheel drive be an SUV-exclusive trait? Well, that's certainly not the case, as many modern sedans offer all-wheel drive and a similar kind of all-weather capability you might ascribe only to SUVs in your mind, and the Camry is one of them.
The 2025 Toyota Camry is available in four different trim levels: LE, SE, XLE, and XSE. All of those trim levels are available with a choice between front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. So, no matter which flavor Camry you choose, you can have it with the all-weather benefits that AWD provides. The current Camry has gone all-in on hybrid, offering just a single powertrain across all trim levels, so that's one less choice you'll have to make when you're signing on the dotted line at the Toyota dealership.
That hybrid powertrain uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor to produce 225 horsepower in the base FWD model, and 232 hp in the AWD version. In our recent review, the 2025 Camry proved itself as practical, efficient, and generally good to drive, all bolstered by the availability of all-wheel drive across the lineup. So you may want to re-think that SUV purchase, especially if it'll have fairly limited use outside its on-road capability.
What are the benefits of the AWD Camry?
The Camry's all-wheel drive system is what Toyota calls Electronic On Demand All-Wheel Drive. Whereas previous models of the Camry used an optional mechanical all-wheel drive system to power the rear axle, the current Camry uses an electric motor generator to send power to the rear. It helps with acceleration off the line, as well as slippery driving situations, like heavy rain or snow, or even what Toyota calls "dynamic driving around curves." Translation: It can be used for a bit of fun too.
No matter which Camry trim you go with, fuel economy is impressive –- so impressive it might even be worth setting aside the Prius and getting the Camry as your next car instead. According to the EPA, even the least efficient Camry will achieve 44 MPG combined (44 city/43 highway). That is, of course, on an all-wheel drive models, but the Camry's front-drive variants do a bit better, and it's worth noting just how excellent that rating is.
The top estimate for the Camry goes to the front-drive LE models, which are rated at an impressive 51 MPG combined (53 city/50 highway) –- that's not very far off the (non PHEV) Prius' pace of an estimated 57 MPG combined. The Camry's pricing is pretty attractive too. A standard Camry LE starts at just $29,835, that's including the $1,135 destination fee, while adding all-wheel drive to the equation will cost you just $1,525. Even the priciest Camry trims like the XSE AWD have a fairly reasonable MSRP of $36,425.
The Camry's chief rivals
The sedan market has shrunk in recent years, but there are still several appealing sedans that are equipped with AWD and affordable, giving the Camry a run for its money. The primary suspects include vehicles like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Subaru Legacy, and Kia K5. The Accord, while it's available with both a pure internal combustion engine and a hybrid, you can only have it with front-wheel drive. Like the Camry, the Nissan Altima is available with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, and both configurations are available on most Altima trims, but no there's no hybrid powertrain in sight. The Nissan does, however, get respectable fuel economy estimates — as high as 32 mpg combined (27 city/39 highway).
Like many Subarus, the Legacy offers all-wheel drive as standard, but it also lacks a hybrid powertrain. The Subaru definitely has a pricing advantage in the class though, starting as low as $24,895 for base trim levels. Smaller sedans from all the aforementioned brands will save you a bit of money if you don't need the extra space.
The Mazda 3, Subaru Impreza, and Toyota Corolla all offer all-wheel drive capability in compact packages. There's always the option of switching over to an SUV too, where all-wheel drive is more common, but there's no shortage of sedans that can get you where you want to go with a sleeker profile, with the Camry being one of the best options.