4 Alternatives To The Ford F-150
Drivers love the Ford F-150. Ford's F-series is the best-selling full-size pickup truck in America, and a large part of that success can be put down to its reputation for build quality, generous amenities, comfortable seats, strong towing figures, affordable maintenance cost, decent fuel economy, and high level of driving performance.
The fact that the F-150 offers a wide array of trims, configurations, and power-train options also means there's something for almost every truck need in the F-series lineup. There's more in the full-size pickup truck segment beyond the F-150, however, and not everyone has the same needs or sees the Ford F-150 the same way.
So, if you're in the market for a half-ton truck but want something without a Ford badge, there are compelling Ford F-150 alternatives you can check out. While some of these pickups may not rival the F-150 in all aspects, they have their own merits and would make a solid buy.
Toyota Tundra
The sporty Toyota Tundra is a great F-150 alternative if you're looking for something that's speedy with high-tech infotainment. Like its Blue Oval rival, the Tundra is famous for being dependable and reliable. It also appeals with coil-spring rear suspension that lets it deliver well-polished ride and handling (an independent double-wishbone suspension can be found up front).
As well, there's a lengthy list of trim levels to choose from (up to seven), with hybrid and gasoline engine options offered. The entry-level SR trim has a twin-turbo 3.4L V6 that makes 358 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. In higher Tundra trims, the engine produces 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft, while a hybrid variant of the engine (available on Limited, Platinum, and 1794 Edition trims) adds an electric motor that further raises output to 437 hp and 583 lb-ft — 7 more horsepower than the hybrid F-150.
That punchy performance doesn't make it the most capable hauler, however. A tow rating of 8,300 to 12,000 pounds means the Tundra doesn't have as much capability as the F-150, which is tow-rated at a maximum of 13,500 pounds. Nonetheless, it gets the job done, which makes it a good alternative if you want a half-ton truck with a fine balance between comfort, performance, and capability. The 2025 Toyota Tundra has a starting price of $40,090, with pricing reaching $82,670 for the range-topping Capstone trim. That means it's $1,280 costlier than the base F-150 and $3,665 more expensive than the F-150 Raptor.
GMC Sierra 1500
The GMC Sierra 1500 is another Ford F-150 alternative that provides nearly all the equipment consumers could wish for. There are eight trim levels to choose from and many desirable amenities as well. The Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate, in particular, is quite luxurious for a pickup truck and was named SlashGear Editor's Choice for 2024 owing to its richness. It offers heated and ventilated power front bucket seats with massage, along with heated rear seats, memory settings for the driver's seat, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a 13.4-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a wireless smartphone charger, and several other features that make for a high-quality, expensive-feeling cabin.
There's plenty of power underneath, too, with four engine options. The standard powertrain is a 310-hp turbocharged 2.7L four-cylinder, backed up by a burly 420 lb-ft of torque. A 6.2L V8 provides the Sierra 1500's biggest horsepower at 420 horsepower (and 460 lb-ft), while, predictably, the available turbodiesel 3.0L inline-six offers the least horsepower and most torque at 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. A 355-hp, 5.3L is also available. The GMC Sierra 1500's towing weight is hefty too, with a quoted maximum towing capacity of 13,200 pounds, just 300 pounds short of the 2025 Ford F-150's.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Because both models are produced by General Motors, the Sierra 1500 and the torque-laden 2025 Chevrolet Silverado share a lot of the same components, including many of the same engines, platform, and chassis. However, the Silverado is a slightly cheaper alternative to the F-150, due to its $37,000 starting price (compared to $38,300 for the 2025 Sierra 1500). It also makes a great workhorse for both private and commercial buyers, with up to 13,300 pounds of towing capacity and 2,260-pound max payload.
Regardless of your model of choice, you'll be able to benefit from GM's latest innovation in driver assistance technology that enhances safety, as well as make driving the truck or monitoring your trailer easier. Available features include trailer side blind zone alert, forward collision alert, enhanced automatic emergency braking, front and rear pedestrian detection, and an HD surround vision system that offers a variety of camera views for the truck surroundings. In addition, the Silverado allows you to use the Super Cruise hands-free driving feature even when towing, whereas you can't use Ford's Blue Cruise hands-free driving system while towing.
Ram 1500
The 2025 Ram 1500 is one of the most comfortable half-ton trucks you can buy. That's in part because, like the Toyota Tundra, it comes standard with a coil spring rear suspension that's designed to give you a cushioned, smooth ride. Spring for high-end trims like the Limited or new-for-2025, range-topping Tungsten trim, and you'll end up with arguably the nicest midsize truck cabin by a country mile.
The Tungsten is equipped as standard with heated and ventilated power front seats with massage, premium leather surfaces, genuine wood accents, simulated suede headliner, a 14.5-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch passenger display, a 10-inch head-up display, a 12-inch gauge cluster, a 23-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere sound system, and a hands-free highway driving system, to name a few.
Together, these features make the Ram 1500 a competent Ford F-150 alternative, especially if you want something that provides a more polished ride or offers a more high-end cabin. And while the Ram 1500 doesn't have as many engine options as the Ford F-150, there's more than enough performance, thanks to the available twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six that ensures up to 540 hp is delivered in a smooth and seamless manner.