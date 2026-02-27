Ford Suddenly Charges Drivers Extra For A Signature Mach-E Feature

It may not feel like it, but the Ford Mustang Mach-E has become a bit of an elder statesman in the electric crossover segment. Ford first unveiled this ambitious EV that controversially borrowed the Mustang's name in 2019 and, in the years since, has given the now-familiar Mach-E some minor tweaks, including the addition of an exciting, rally-focused performance model for 2024.

The latest change that Ford's given the Mach-E, though, feels like more of a head-scratcher or, for lack of a better word, a cash grab. It doesn't involve adding a new feature to the car, but rather taking one away and charging buyers extra if they'd like it back. For 2026, the Mustang Mach-E's formerly standard front cargo compartment, better known as a "frunk," is now a separate option that will set buyers back an extra $495.

Yes, this is a relatively small change in the context of a car that starts at nearly $40,000, but removing any formerly standard feature (without an equivalent price drop) and then charging extra for it is generally not something that buyers appreciate. But Ford is justifying the move by arguing that few buyers were actually using the Mach-E's frunk in the first place.