This Is The Most Popular Subaru Model In The USA

Although the subcompact crossover arena was still in its infancy a decade ago, the XV Crosstrek represented Subaru's third most-popular model in August 2015, selling nearly 60,000 units. The Forester did nearly twice as well, with over 114,000 examples leaving dealer showrooms. The Outback split the difference with more than 93,000 units sold.

A look at Subaru sales for all of 2024 shows that these three nameplates continue to dominate the company's U.S. sales, but with popularity shifting. For all of last year, Subaru sold just shy of 182,000 Crosstreks, compared to about 175,500 Foresters. The Outback wasn't that far behind at almost 169,000 units. For all of 2024, these three models accounted for nearly 79% of Subaru's sales in the 50 states. None of the automaker's other nameplates even came close to cracking the hundred-thousand mark. Here's a look at the differences between the Subaru Crosstrek and Outback.

Fast-forward to August 2025, and the Crosstrek shows no signs of slowing down. During that month alone, the company moved more than 20,400 examples. However, the Outback took second place, with almost 15,800 units sold. The Forester slid into third with a monthly sales total exceeding 14,200.