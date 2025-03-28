Subaru Outback Vs. Crosstrek: What's The Difference Between These Crossovers?

If off-road excursions are going to be a regular part of your routine, it can be helpful to have enough cargo space for hauling things like camping gear, mountain bikes, or outdoor equipment. In that case, the Subaru Outback with its generous cargo capacity is likely to impress you. It provides 32.6 cubic feet of room with all seats in use, which increases to 75.6 cubic feet if you drop the rear seats. With the Crosstrek being a smaller crossover, its cargo space is never going to beat that, but you still get a useful 19.9 cubic feet behind the second row (20.0 cubic feet in the Wilderness trim) and a maximum of 54.7 cubic feet with those seats lowered (54.9 cubic feet with the Wilderness trim).

Of course, the difference in carrying capacity is due to the Outback's bigger exterior dimensions. It rides on a 108.1-inch wheelbase, with 191.9 inches of overall length (191.3 inches for the Wilderness trim). The Outback is also relatively wider and taller, with its width and height coming in at 74.2 (74.6 inches for the Wilderness) and 66.1 inches (66.9 inches for the Outback Wilderness), respectively. In comparison, the Crosstrek has an overall length of 176.4 inches, width of 70.9 inches (71.7 inches for the Crosstrek Wilderness), wheelbase of 105.1 inches (104.9 inches for the Crosstrek Wilderness), and height of 62.8 inches (63.6 inches for the Crosstrek Wilderness).

Base ground clearance is similar, though, with both crossovers providing 8.7 inches. However, the Outback has a higher ground clearance in Wilderness specification at 9.5 inches, compared to 9.3 inches for the Crosstrek Wilderness.

