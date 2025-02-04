Just How Tough Is The Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness & How Far Off-Road Can It Go?

Subaru vehicles are generally known for their strong all-weather and all-terrain performance. Subaru's most off-road ready models include old standbys like the Outback and Forester, both of which can handle inclement weather or rough roads. All-wheel drive is equipped as standard on pretty much all Subaru vehicles (with the exception of the rear-drive sports car, the BRZ) and that can be a crucial factor for all-weather traction. Even the sporty four-door sedan, the WRX, comes standard with all-wheel drive — a rare feature amongst compact sedans.

For some drivers though, that's not enough. Some nature explorers want to go where the roads are rough and the night sky isn't polluted by city light. All-wheel drive can get you pretty far, but when the going gets tough and extra capability is required, that's where Subaru's Wilderness models step in. The Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is the most capable version of Subaru's compact SUV, with lifted ride height, hardware and software upgrades, and aesthetic differences that help set it apart from your everyday Crosstrek. But just how big is the gap between the standard Crosstrek and the Wilderness model? Is the latter as off-road capable as Subaru says it is?