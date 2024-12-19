A New Car Brand Has Dethroned Toyota As Consumer Reports' Most Reliable

After years of Toyota and Lexus swapping places at the top of Consumer Reports' annual list of the year's most reliable automakers, a new car manufacturer has taken the number one spot: Subaru. Last year, Toyota was number one but has fallen to third, with Lexus in second position. The three automakers — all headquartered in Japan — are the only three with overall reliability scores of 60 or higher on Consumer Reports' scale of 0-100. Subaru's reliability score is 68, while Lexus is rated 65 and Toyota is rated 62.

Advertisement

Consumer Reports says that part of the reason for the shake-up is that Toyota's overall reliability score was affected by below-average performances from the Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Tundra, and the all-electric Toyota bZ4X SUV. For what it's worth, SlashGear found the Toyota GR Corolla Circuit to be a fantastic model to drive.

Meanwhile, the only model made by Subaru to underperform in reliability this year was the Solterra EV. Two of the automaker's models — the Impreza and Forester — had very high scores. "Subaru's cars share many reliable components," remarked Consumer Reports' Steven Elek. "This commonality means that when Subaru redesigns a vehicle, it can make fewer incremental changes by carrying over dependable systems. This reduces the risk of new problems."

Advertisement