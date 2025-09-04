The Lexus NX 350h Delivers Luxury And Economy, But Some Drivers Should Look Elsewhere
Lexus has a brand portfolio that's seemingly built on practicality and choice. No matter what size or shape SUV you need, they've got something in their lineup that's a potentially-good fit. And, there's a strong likelihood that they'll have it with the sort of powertrain you're looking for too.
The 2025 NX, for example, is one of their smaller offerings but it's available with four choices for power and even more choices for trim level selection. It starts off with a strong base of premium equipment then builds on it with a robust options list, and appealing powertrains like the hybrid NX 350h model which offers some pretty impressive fuel economy.
There are some new features for the 2025 NX model, including new paint, new interior trim colors, more USB ports, and updates to the available driver aids. And although the NX isn't the sportiest offering on the market, it's a strong offering in its class, and this year's aesthetic enhancement and increased practicality only makes it all the better.
There's a power and fuel economy sweet spot
When it comes to choosing your own adventure with the NX, there are four different powertrains you can select. The first is under the hood of the entry-level NX 250, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Upgrading to the NX 350 gets you a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 275 hp and 317 lb-ft. Then, there's the 350h, the model I tested.
It's powered by a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, paired with two electric motors. It's not quite as powerful as the 350, putting out 240 hp, but it promises a significant bump in fuel economy. Where the non-electrified 250 and 350 models are rated at 28 mpg combined and 24 mpg combined, respectively, the 350h gets a rating from the EPA of 39 mpg combined (41 city/37 highway). The small decrease in power and torque isn't enough to distract from the big savings you'll have at the pump and the NX still feels adequately powered. Mash the throttle and it will join (or pass) highway traffic with relative ease.
There's also an available plug-in hybrid, the NX 450h+. It has a total of 304 hp and that's the top of the NX range. It also has a very-usable 37 miles of all-electric range. After the electricity runs out, the 450h+ will return as high as 36 mpg combined, according to the EPA, but it comes at a cost.
Pricing may help you decide on the right powertrain
The entry-level 2025 NX 250 has a starting price of $42,260 (including $1,295 destination fee). Up against rivals like the stylish Genesis GV60 and the Acura RDX I tested earlier this year, that's pretty competitive. The NX 350 with all-wheel drive only commands a slight premium, with a base MSRP of $46,020.
Where the real value lies, however, is with the 350h. It has a starting price of $46,720 – just $700 more than the non-hybrid NX 350. The fuel economy savings will start to stack up pretty quickly with the hybrid, which makes its power disadvantage hold a little less sway.
With the 450h+ there's a conundrum. It's only available in the upper trim levels: Luxury and F Sport Handling. The 350h with the Luxury trim level moves up to $52,785. The plug-in model? It's nearly $10k more: the 450h+ in its respective-base Luxury trim is $62,535. There's no doubting the convenience of pure EV range, and the extra power will likely be appreciated, but it's not enough to entice me away from the 350h. The standard non-plug-in version of the NX makes the most sense for someone who doesn't have regular access to charging infrastructure at home, and for buyers looking to save a significant amount of money upfront.
An impressive ride but not very sporty
On the highway, faced with the battered freeway surfaces that connect every side of Los Angeles, the NX 350h was calm and collected. Over big and little bumps, the ride felt smooth. While it didn't quite rise to the level of being "serene" during my time behind the wheel, the NX certainly passed the test as to whether or not it would be a comfortable daily driver; it would.
The NX, especially in its 350h Luxury trim, isn't meant for attacking back roads, though. It makes sense as a commuter, but on mountain passes and around sharp corners, it didn't do well. With the NX's suspension loaded up, the Bridgestone Alenza A/S 02 tires squealed through high-speed turns. Changing direction in tight chicanes wasn't particularly pleasing or engaging. The steering, while properly weighted, didn't feel connected to the activities happening underneath the car.
For buyers who want an upgrade, the F Sport Handling trim level offers an adaptive variable suspension, which likely makes the NX feel a bit more dynamically pleasing, but don't buy this one for the fun factor.
As comfortable as it is quiet
At stop lights, the NX 350h's internal combustion engine made a small, unrefined series of clanky noises. With the windows up, the stereo off, and no passenger to chat with, I could hear a bit of unpleasant engine noise. But that was really the only scenario when the NX felt less than luxurious. On the highway and in the city, the cabin is hushed and isolated. Road noise and wind noise are generally missing. There's plenty of tire sidewall to soak up the bumps.
The NX's seats were supportive, well-padded, and the kind I'd happily sit in for a daily commute or a long road trip. All the touch points where I rest my arms, elbows, legs and knees were well-padded and made from quality materials. The heating and ventilation functions on the driver's seat worked quickly, though I did wish the cooling function was a bit stronger. Minor complaints aside, the NX's cabin would be a great place to spend time on a daily basis.
Build quality is a big part of the draw
A significant part of the experience in a luxury vehicle is the quality of materials and how well they're put together. The NX's optional Copper Crest paint (a $595 option that's new for 2025) was a pleasant reprise from the sea of grays, silvers, whites, and blacks that line grocery store parking lots these days. The Macadamia leather and black open-pore wood gives the interior a premium feel, though it's probably best to consider a darker interior color option if you've got kids that are prone to spills.
The stitching on the seats, console, steering wheel, and dashboard were all lined up neatly. A few piano black surfaces are present and even some buttons use the easily-smudged plastics, but they aren't dominant. The tactile feel of the Lexus' knobs and buttons is top tier for this class. They provide good physical feedback and they're easy to locate when you're just getting used to the cabin. If you're like me, and you're resisting the transition to all-screen all-the-time controls, this is the place for you.
Spacious for the driver, but less so for passengers and cargo
Up front, the NX's comfortable seats were highly adjustable. Slipping in and out of the cabin was a breeze; no need to duck or climb in awkwardly. The back seat, though, is a bit more cramped. Most adults will have to duck down pretty deep to get in and out. Headroom and legroom are enough for adults on short journeys, but for long road trips, the back seat is best left to the kids.
For small-item storage, there are a lot of options in the NX's cabin. Cubbies, cupholders, the center console, and seat-back pockets are all there to house your various items. They're all a bit small, though. Don't bring your big water bottle, your oversized tablet, or your bulky wallet. The rear cargo space is a similar story. The NX only offers 22.7 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, less than some rivals in the class. That's enough for a few small carry-on style bags, but if you're taking the whole family on vacation, you'll have to pack light.
Lots of tech and a stereo you can't miss
The NX comes standard with a 9.8-inch touchscreen display. On the Luxury trim, however, you get a properly-large 14-inch center touchscreen. In a lot of modern luxury vehicles, we've reached maximum screen size. Big screens take over the dashboard, dominating the experience and often coming at the cost of eliminated buttons, but that's not the case with the Lexus.
The high-resolution screen is easy to see and it doesn't eat up too much button space. Some additional USB charging ports have been added to the NX for 2025, which means there's 4 places to charge your devices in the front seat alone. Soak up all that USB power, multi-device enthusiasts! Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on every NX and, during my test, CarPlay connected without any issues.
One of the options equipped to my test vehicle was the Mark Levinson stereo ($1,020). It's a 17-speaker, 1,800-watt surround sound system and I couldn't get enough. Like the stereo in the Porsche Macan Electric I reviewed earlier this year, the Mark Levinson system is one of the few audio setups that tested my ears at maximum volume. More than sufficiently powered for excellent audio quality across the range, the stereo got even a little bit too loud when the dial was turned all the way up. That's just how I like it.
2025 Lexus NX 350h verdict
If you're looking for a compact luxury SUV that will feel upscale every time you hop in, the NX should be on your short list. The NX 350h is especially efficient and it feels properly powerful for its class. It isn't as sporty as some rivals, but what it lacks in athleticism, it makes up for in overall comfort and refinement.
With a few options, the NX 350h Luxury tested here had an MSRP of $56,009. That's not cheap, but considering all the NX's standard equipment and the long list of creature comforts that come standard on this upper trim level, it's a reasonable price tag.
There are already some updates for 2026 including the expansion of the Premium trim level to the plug-in hybrid variant, which gives the NX even broader appeal. The trunk and the back seat aren't particularly spacious, and it's missing a sporty nature, but the NX checks just about every other box.