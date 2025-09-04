The Lexus NX 350h Delivers Luxury And Economy, But Some Drivers Should Look Elsewhere

Lexus has a brand portfolio that's seemingly built on practicality and choice. No matter what size or shape SUV you need, they've got something in their lineup that's a potentially-good fit. And, there's a strong likelihood that they'll have it with the sort of powertrain you're looking for too.

The 2025 NX, for example, is one of their smaller offerings but it's available with four choices for power and even more choices for trim level selection. It starts off with a strong base of premium equipment then builds on it with a robust options list, and appealing powertrains like the hybrid NX 350h model which offers some pretty impressive fuel economy.

There are some new features for the 2025 NX model, including new paint, new interior trim colors, more USB ports, and updates to the available driver aids. And although the NX isn't the sportiest offering on the market, it's a strong offering in its class, and this year's aesthetic enhancement and increased practicality only makes it all the better.