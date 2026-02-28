The Honda Model KBB Picked Above Every Other Compact Car In 2026
Some say the level of stress you might feel when buying a car is directly tied to the amount of research you've done prior to walking into a showroom. When it comes to that, consumer reporting organizations like J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and Kelly Blue Book can provide some legitimately invaluable insight. And with a full century of automotive experience under its belt, KBB has become one of the more trusted names in that arena.
The outlet's annual Best Buy ratings are particularly helpful for budget-minded shoppers looking to maximize the value of a new car purchase. And according to KBB, if you're shopping in the compact sector of the automobile market in 2026, the Honda Civic is the model that will deliver the best bang for your buck, no matter which trim level or drive train you choose.
The award is not entirely surprising, as the Civic is often named in lists of Honda's most successful models. As KBB notes, the compact has also now earned the Best Buy Award a whopping 11 times as of time of writing; it remains hard to beat when it comes to vital factors like price point, available options, fuel economy, and reliability, with the latter category likewise being a staple for the Civic. Moreover, KBB points out that the '26 model boasts more second-row legroom than many of its competitors and actually bests all comers when it comes to trunk space — especially if you opt for the hatchback model.
The Honda Civic earns praise from more than just KBB
Honda has long held a reputation in the automobile industry for being one of the best-rated brands in the very categories that helped the 2026 Civic earn Kelly Blue Book's Best Buy Award. But that outlet is far from the only one heaping such praise on the vehicle. In fact, the '26 Civic and Civic Hybrid builds earned a 5-star review from Car and Driver, who also ranked it among its list of the ten best cars of the 2026 model year.
Both JD Power and MotorTrend also posted largely positive write-ups of the '26 Honda Civic, as did Edmunds, who rated it a respectable 7.9 stars out of 10. Those factions generally agree that, at least in its class, the Civic is a beast in terms of style, comfort, fuel economy, and optional upgrades. But given that sub-8-star Edmunds rating, you'd be correct in assuming that, in spite of the overall praise, those automotive pros have found a few weaknesses with Honda's compact.
Indeed, the cited experts all noted the Civic's shortcomings in their respective reviews, with most agreeing that the vehicle does err on the pricier side of the budget compact car market, particularly if you're eyeing upgraded trim levels. Some also noted that the base model Civic may pack a little less punch than drivers want, and that the vehicle's infotainment system may be underwhelming to certain drivers. On top of that, J.D. Power's writer added that they sometimes felt like they were fighting against the car's safety features for control of the vehicle when behind the wheel.
KBB points to one other factor as major positive for the Civic
Circling back to Kelly Blue Book, it notes one potentially significant factor in its decision to award the 2026 Honda Civic with its Best Buy Award, and it's one that many buyers may not consider at the point of purchase. That factor is depreciation, or the rate at which your new car loses its value during your ownership period. As unfair as it might seem, your new vehicle's value in the resale market actually begins to drop the moment you drive it off the lot.
Some car brands depreciate in value faster and more significantly than others. In general, Honda vehicles have a solid reputation in the automotive arena when it comes to that particular statistic. While this depreciation rate depends on many variables, the Civic is known to retain its value better than most, at least over a 1-year span. Kelly Blue Book notes the numbers are every bit as solid when you stretch the stat past that point, claiming that the Civic may retain as much as 62% of its value over a 36-month stretch.
The significance of that resale number will surely vary depending on your own near future plans for upgrading your ride. If, however, you're looking to flip your '26 Civic for another model several years after you drive away from the dealership, resale value should absolutely not be ignored, as it could save you a bundle in the long run.