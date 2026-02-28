The Honda Model KBB Picked Above Every Other Compact Car In 2026

Some say the level of stress you might feel when buying a car is directly tied to the amount of research you've done prior to walking into a showroom. When it comes to that, consumer reporting organizations like J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and Kelly Blue Book can provide some legitimately invaluable insight. And with a full century of automotive experience under its belt, KBB has become one of the more trusted names in that arena.

The outlet's annual Best Buy ratings are particularly helpful for budget-minded shoppers looking to maximize the value of a new car purchase. And according to KBB, if you're shopping in the compact sector of the automobile market in 2026, the Honda Civic is the model that will deliver the best bang for your buck, no matter which trim level or drive train you choose.

The award is not entirely surprising, as the Civic is often named in lists of Honda's most successful models. As KBB notes, the compact has also now earned the Best Buy Award a whopping 11 times as of time of writing; it remains hard to beat when it comes to vital factors like price point, available options, fuel economy, and reliability, with the latter category likewise being a staple for the Civic. Moreover, KBB points out that the '26 model boasts more second-row legroom than many of its competitors and actually bests all comers when it comes to trunk space — especially if you opt for the hatchback model.