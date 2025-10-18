How Much Does A Honda Civic Depreciate In One Year?

For decades, the Honda Civic has been considered one of the best small cars on the market. That trend has continued with the latest 11th-generation Civic, which added a new hybrid model for the 2025 model year. In our testing, we found that the new Civic Hybrid delivers an incredible combination of power and fuel efficiency, which comes on top of all the good things we already liked about the current Civic.

But beyond being a car that's reasonably priced, good on gas, and genuinely fun to drive, resale value is another big reason that the Civic has earned such a good reputation. Generally speaking, one has always been able to buy a new Honda Civic without worrying about its value plummeting as soon as it drives off the lot. With that in mind, how much can you expect a brand-new Civic to depreciate after one year of ownership?

Exact depreciation will vary based on the specifics of the car, your region, and the state of the market, but according to Car Edge, a 2025 Honda Civic is expected to depreciate around 16% in its first year of ownership. An iSeeCars study shows that the five-year depreciation average is 28%, ranking fifth out of all vehicle models.