The Best New Cars Under $25K, According To Consumer Reports

2025 has been quite a year for the automotive industry, be it manufacturers or consumers. Vehicle prices have increased year-on-year, with Cox Automotive research showing an average transaction price of $49,077 in August 2025, alongside an average MSRP of $51,099. Observers and news outlets tend to attribute this to the Trump administration's tariffs, but no matter where you stand on the matter, one thing's for certain: Buying cars isn't quite as affordable as it used to be.

While this hasn't had as direct an impact on vehicle sales as one might expect, it's definitely become more and more important to find bargains, especially if you're on a tighter budget. Buying used is a valid option, as long as you know what to look out for when buying used, but not everyone wants to go down that path. Thankfully, there are still quite a few solid new car options under the $25,000 mark, and the ever-helpful Consumer Reports (CR) has come to the aid of budget-conscious shoppers everywhere by assembling a list of nine such vehicles.

One quick caveat before we start, though: CR's mid-2025 list refers to a car's base MSRP, without taking mandatory destination charges into account. Thus, there are a few cars that will cost more than $25,000 once you add said charge. We'll let you decide whether those cars are really "under $25,000" as you go through the list. With that out of the way, though, let's get started.