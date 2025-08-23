5 Of The Most Reliable Plug-In Hybrid Cars You Can Buy

Plug-in hybrids are one of the more unsung types of automobiles on the road today. A lot of people may not know how a PHEV differs from a regular hybrid, but in basic terms, plug-in hybrids are vehicles that feature both a combustion engine and an electric motor, and they also include a charge port.

While there are many benefits to owning a plug-in hybrid, one of the trickier propositions is finding a reliable one. As Consumer Reports has consistently found, PHEVs struggle to keep up with gas-powered vehicles or EVs when it comes to reliability, as having the dual powertrain system essentially doubles your chances for problems. However, there are still some companies out there delivering high quality, reliable PHEVs for your needs.

Plug-in hybrids come in all shapes and sizes, so here, we're going to look at the most reliable models across several different classes. There will be five in total, ranging from sedans and compacts, to luxury mid-size SUVs. These models' reliability have been assessed by publications such as Consumer Reports and Car and Driver that use owner-submitted data and professional critical analysis to come to conclusions.

It should also be noted that these are all 2025 model year vehicles, as the newer 2026 models are still too new to fully judge their reliability, or they haven't actually come out yet. Here are five of the most reliable PHEVs on the market.