5 Of The Most Reliable Plug-In Hybrid Cars You Can Buy
Plug-in hybrids are one of the more unsung types of automobiles on the road today. A lot of people may not know how a PHEV differs from a regular hybrid, but in basic terms, plug-in hybrids are vehicles that feature both a combustion engine and an electric motor, and they also include a charge port.
While there are many benefits to owning a plug-in hybrid, one of the trickier propositions is finding a reliable one. As Consumer Reports has consistently found, PHEVs struggle to keep up with gas-powered vehicles or EVs when it comes to reliability, as having the dual powertrain system essentially doubles your chances for problems. However, there are still some companies out there delivering high quality, reliable PHEVs for your needs.
Plug-in hybrids come in all shapes and sizes, so here, we're going to look at the most reliable models across several different classes. There will be five in total, ranging from sedans and compacts, to luxury mid-size SUVs. These models' reliability have been assessed by publications such as Consumer Reports and Car and Driver that use owner-submitted data and professional critical analysis to come to conclusions.
It should also be noted that these are all 2025 model year vehicles, as the newer 2026 models are still too new to fully judge their reliability, or they haven't actually come out yet. Here are five of the most reliable PHEVs on the market.
Toyota Prius PHEV
No conversation about hybrids is complete without the Toyota Prius. Since its introduction around the turn of the 21st century, there is arguably no vehicle that has had as significant an impact on the rising popularity of hybrids. While it made its reputation on being a traditional hybrid, Toyota introduced a plug-in hybrid version of the Prius — formerly called the Prius Prime — for the 2012 model year, and it has been among the best PHEV options in the compact sedan class, particularly when it comes to its reliability.
After all, this is a Toyota, and Toyotas consistently rank among the most reliable car brands in the world, if not at the very top. It makes sense that the company's PHEVs would be at the top of those lists too.
In a Car and Driver ranking of the best PHEV sedans, the 2025 Toyota Prius PHEV sits at the very top, earning a remarkable 10 out of 10 score from the publication. While that is an overall rating, you don't get a perfect score if the car is going to fall apart on you. Consumer Reports has the Prius PHEV ranked second among PHEV sedans, but it ties with the overall number one spot holder, the Kia Niro PHEV, when it comes to reliability.
SlashGear's Cameron Aubernon also loved the Prius PHEV. Drivers haven't submitted any complaints thus far to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or CarComplaints.com for the 2025 model. You will be hard pressed to find people not praising the Prius PHEV.
Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid
In a market dominated by crossover SUVs, the one that stands above them all, in terms of sales, is the Toyota RAV4. It's still the third best-selling overall vehicle in the United States in 2025 as of this article's publication. Its popularity is not unfounded, consistently receiving dynamite reviews from drivers and critics. The RAV4 also scored very well in SlashGear's review.
It comes with the peace of mind of Toyota reliability, which the company has cultivated for many years. The 2025 RAV4 PHEV also happens to stand at the top of our recommendations for a PHEV compact SUV. This is a category that is rather plentiful in its options, but this is the model that checks all the boxes.
Consumer Reports does not just rank this as the best PHEV compact SUV on the market, but it ranks it as the best PHEV of any type. Its reliability score from the publication dwarfs the second place contender in its category as well. Car and Driver rates the RAV4 PHEV number two on its list, with an 8 out of 10 score.
The 2025 model has only been the subject of two complaints made to the NHTSA, and neither of them have anything to do with the plug-in hybrid powertrain. Considering how many units have sold, people are finding almost no faults with the 2025 Toyota RAV4 PHEV.
Lexus NX 450h+
Some people opt for a more luxurious experience with their plug-in hybrid, and there are a number of great options out there for those willing to spend a bit more. At the top of that list is the 2025 Lexus NX 450h+. It makes sense why this would be at the top, as the Lexus NX is essentially the fancy, luxury version of the Toyota RAV4, and if the Toyota is considered exceptionally reliable and a great all-rounder, then its Lexus counterpart would have to be in line with it.
It should be noted that the NHTSA has issued two recalls for the 2025 NX 450h+. One of them was for a faulty second-row seatbelt, and the other has to do with the removable headrests. While that sounds like it could cause some serious issues, Lexus was able to catch these things early and fix them. Plus, drivers have not had any issues with this model, because even though it has those two recalls, zero complaints have been made to the NHTSA.
That reliability extends to drivers surveyed by Consumer Reports. The publication ranks the NX 450h+ as the best PHEV luxury compact SUV, and amongst all PHEVs, it ranks fifth. While it may not quite get the same stellar marks for reliability as the Toyota RAV4, the 2025 Lexus NX 450h+ PHEV is still more than capable of fulfilling everything you would want from a luxury compact SUV.
Mazda CX-90 PHEV
Moving up in size to the mid-size SUV plug-in hybrids, we get to the first vehicle on this list not produced by Toyota. Instead, we look to a different Japanese automaker with the 2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV. This is for people who want a plug-in hybrid that has a third row of seats.
For such a big SUV, it gets a pretty impressive 26 miles of electric range, along with being able to charge the battery while driving. By and large, the more reliable mid-size SUV PHEVs come from the luxury brands, but expecting that everyone can afford those luxury items is foolhardy. So, finding the most reliable non-luxury mid-size SUV PHEV is rather challenging, but the 2025 Mazda CX-90 fits the bill.
Car and Driver places the Mazda PHEV at the very top of its list of the best mid-size SUVs, even giving it a sterling score of 9.5 out of 10. Consumer Reports, on the other hand, do not rank the vehicle too highly, with its reliability being a particular problem. Then again, no standard mid-size SUV PHEV earns high marks from the publication on that front. In terms of complaints from drivers, however, the 2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV has a great record.
Zero complaints have been made to the NHTSA for the 2025 model year, and there hasn't been a single recall at time of writing. While there may not be a total consensus surrounding this particular model, the 2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV still manages to stand above its competition.
BMW X5 xDrive50e
For the last category, we look at the luxury mid-size SUV plug-in hybrids. Unlike the standard mid-size models, the options for what could be here are far more plentiful. The most obvious selection would be the 2025 Lexus RX 450h+ PHEV, but that would be yet another Toyota.
That being said, this is not a compromised pick, because the 2025 BMW X5 xDrive50e PHEV can stand right alongside the Lexus when it comes to quality and reliability. With its estimated electric range of 38 miles, the X5 can really get you quite far on electric power, without sacrificing style or functionality in the process.
Consumer Reports ranks the 2025 BMW X5 plug-in hybrid as the third-best PHEV on the market, and while its overall reliability score is fairly average from the publication, that is more than can be said for a lot of other luxury mid-size SUV PHEVs out there. Car and Driver also places it third on its list of the best mid-size SUV PHEVs, whether they be luxury models or otherwise, with an overall score of 9 out of 10.
X5 owners have made 34 complaints made to the NHTSA, but this is a collection of complaints for both the gas-powered and plug-in hybrid versions of the SUV. While that is a little difficult to parse, owners on CarComplaints.com have posted zero complaints about the 2025 model on the website. For those looking for a larger luxury SUV and want to look beyond Lexus, you will be more than happy with the results of a BMW X5 xDrive50e.