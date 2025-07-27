What's The Range Of The Mazda CX-90 PHEV & Does It Charge While Driving?

With three rows of seating, a stylish exterior, and a premium interior, the Mazda CX-90 has a lot of appeal for families. In our recent review of the big, handsome SUV, we praised it for its impressive driving dynamics and its strong engine, but the CX-90 has a trick up its sleeve: a plug-in hybrid powertrain that has a bit of all-electric range and lots of power to boast about.

There are two available powertrains for the CX-90. The first is a turbocharged 3.3-liter inline six-cylinder engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It doesn't provide any all-electric range, but the CX-90's plug-in hybrid powertrain does. Along with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, the CX-90 PHEV uses an electric motor and a 17.8 kWh battery. According to the EPA, the CX-90 PHEV can go up to 26 miles on electricity only before it needs to rely on the gasoline-powered engine. That should be enough for most short in-town commutes, especially if you live close to the office.

You can also charge on the go. While you're driving it, you can switch the CX-90 into "Charge Mode." With Charge Mode enabled, the gasoline-powered engine generates electricity to charge the battery. The system even allows drivers to set a charge limit. However, according to Mazda's user manual, charging ability is limited when fuel levels are low, so you can't add electric range while you're driving around low on gas.