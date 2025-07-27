What's The Range Of The Mazda CX-90 PHEV & Does It Charge While Driving?
With three rows of seating, a stylish exterior, and a premium interior, the Mazda CX-90 has a lot of appeal for families. In our recent review of the big, handsome SUV, we praised it for its impressive driving dynamics and its strong engine, but the CX-90 has a trick up its sleeve: a plug-in hybrid powertrain that has a bit of all-electric range and lots of power to boast about.
There are two available powertrains for the CX-90. The first is a turbocharged 3.3-liter inline six-cylinder engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It doesn't provide any all-electric range, but the CX-90's plug-in hybrid powertrain does. Along with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, the CX-90 PHEV uses an electric motor and a 17.8 kWh battery. According to the EPA, the CX-90 PHEV can go up to 26 miles on electricity only before it needs to rely on the gasoline-powered engine. That should be enough for most short in-town commutes, especially if you live close to the office.
You can also charge on the go. While you're driving it, you can switch the CX-90 into "Charge Mode." With Charge Mode enabled, the gasoline-powered engine generates electricity to charge the battery. The system even allows drivers to set a charge limit. However, according to Mazda's user manual, charging ability is limited when fuel levels are low, so you can't add electric range while you're driving around low on gas.
Power and fuel economy for the CX-90
The standard 3.3-liter engine under the hood of the base-trim CX-90 produces 280 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, with all-wheel drive as standard. Those are strong numbers for a family SUV, but the CX-90 PHEV does even better. With the smaller 2.5-liter engine and the hybrid system, the PHEV pumps out 323 hp and 369 lb-ft. Power enthusiasts can get a bit more from the Turbo S trim, which cranks the 3.3-liter engine up to 340 hp.
Non-Turbo S versions of the 3.3-liter CX-90 have a combined fuel economy estimate of 25 mpg, according to the EPA. The CX-90 PHEV, when it's running on a combination of gas and electricity, is rated at 56 MPGe, then drops to the same 25 mpg combined once the electricity runs out. Those are all respectable numbers when you consider just how large the CX-90 is. The Kia Sorento is another three-row option that buyers should take a close look at; it has better fuel economy estimates on most trim levels and a longer EV-only range (as much as 31 miles). In our recent review of the Sorento, however, we did find that the third row was a bit too small for comfort if you're transporting adults regularly. We liked the Volvo XC90 PHEV too, but it's a bit expensive in comparison.