Is The Lexus NX Just A Fancy RAV4? Here's What You Need To Know

When a car manufacturer establishes a luxury division, this can inspire the thought that it just wants to charge you more money for slapping a thin veneer onto its vehicles. There is some truth to this idea, as many luxury vehicles are mechanical twins to more basic cars. Toyota's luxury arm is Lexus, and the Lexus NX is built on the same GA-K platform as the Toyota RAV4, which overtook the Ford F-150 as the best-selling vehicle in the United States in 2024.

Advertisement

The Toyota GA-K platform is also used on vehicles ranging from the Camry sedan to the Highlander unibody SUV and Sienna minivan. However, the Lexus NX and Toyota RAV4 are both compact crossover SUVs whose overall sizes are nearly identical. They share the same wheelbase measurement, and the Lexus is a tiny bit bigger than the RAV4. Both models use the exact same 2.5-liter I4 engine under the hood. They each have all-wheel and front-wheel drive options, and you can get either model as a gas-powered vehicle, a mild hybrid, or a plug-in hybrid. For all intents and purposes, the Lexus NX is a gussied up version of the Toyota RAV4, but there are still some real differences between the two models. Let's see exactly where they diverge.

Advertisement