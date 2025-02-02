Is The Toyota Highlander Built On A Truck Frame?

If you're shopping for a midsize SUV, the Toyota Highlander is almost certainly on your list of options. Factors like Toyota's reputation for reliability, combined with its reasonable price point, loads of standard equipment, relatively cheaper maintenance costs, respectable fuel economy, decent cabin comfort, and good amount of safety features have all worked in the Highlander's favor ever since it debuted in 2000. Clearly, the Highlander's surface-level qualities are evident, but the features underneath the skin, such as what it's built upon, aren't always obvious to all — which might have you wondering whether or not the Toyota Highlander is built on a truck frame.

The short answer is no. The Toyota Highlander is a crossover SUV, and like any crossover, its underlying body architecture and frame are a single unit (a technique that's often referred to as unibody construction). First, second, and third generation Highlanders utilized the Toyota K platform shared with passenger cars like the Toyota Camry and Avalon. With the introduction of the fourth-generation Highlander for 2020, Toyota moved from the older K architecture to the new TNGA: GA-K platform which, again, underpins crossover SUVs and larger vehicles like the Toyota RAV4, Avalon, Crown, Venza, Sienna, Lexus ES, RX, and NX, among others.