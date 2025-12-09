Subaru's Crosstrek Hybrid Gets More MPG But That's Not The Biggest Improvement

Few cars make such a clear case for electrification as the 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. After all, the automaker's smallest and cheapest SUV may have built its reputation on standard all-wheel drive and sturdy practicality, but nobody ever accused it of being especially frugal or all that fun to drive. Luckily, they're two areas a jolt of electric amplification can improve handily.

Where the regular Crosstrek starts at $28,415 (including $1,420 destination), you'll spend at least $35,415 all-in for the cheapest Crosstrek Sport Hybrid trim. This Limited version is from $36,415.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Would I, personally, choose Citron Yellow ($395) paint? Probably not, though I give Subaru credit for offering such a vibrant finish (along with a bold red and handsome blue) alongside the usual, more sober options. The chunky black cladding looks the part, too, less expansive than on the Wilderness trim (not yet available with the hybrid drivetrain) and all the better for it, to my eye.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Despite not — on paper — being the most rugged Crosstrek variant, the 8.7-inches of ground clearance here still bests what you'd get in a CX-50 Hybrid (up to 8.1 inches), RAV4 Hybrid (up to 8.6-inches), or CR-V Hybrid (up to 8.2-inches). Toyota's Corolla Cross Hybrid, arguably the closest competitor to the Subaru, has just 8-inches of clearance in its optional AWD form.