Honda's CR-V TrailSport Hybrid Looks Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Different Trim

You can practically see the Venn diagram on the whiteboard in Honda's product planning offices. What is the automaker offering for drivers who want a familiar and reasonably affordable crossover, capable of economical driving without the complexity of plugging in, and with a little extra burliness for the occasional adventure? Sitting pretty in the center of all that overlap is the 2026 Honda CR-V TrailSport Hybrid.

Priced from $40,250 — inclusive of the $1,450 destination fee — it's not the cheapest CR-V (that's the non-hybrid LX, from $30,920) nor the cheapest electrified CR-V (the CR-V Sport Hybrid starts at $35,630). That said, it's not the most expensive either, since a CR-V Sport Touring Hybrid is $42,250 before options.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

There's more than just price to distinguish it, mind, even if the recipe here doesn't stray far from Honda's other TrailSport treatments (like the Passport TrailSport and the Ridgeline TrailSport). The CR-V gets 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, slotted into wheel arches rimmed with chunky black plastic. All CR-V Hybrid trims get black roof rails, too, along with dual chrome exhaust finishers, and the TrailSport has a hands-free power tailgate and gloss black door handles. Orange badging makes clear you went for the rugged version.