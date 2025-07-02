Denvix Showcases 2nd Gen Tire Inflator MotorX At NASCAR Coca-Cola 600
If there were anywhere in the world where it'd be absolutely vital to have a powerful inflation device ready for action, it'd be in the pit of a NASCAR race track. Race cars need to have their tires pumped up not just efficiently, but at a moment's notice, all so they can get back on the track quickly. It's precisely because of this vital need that automotive gadget brand Denvix decided to make an appearance at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina as a fully integrated event sponsor of the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600.
Not only was the Denvix brand prominently featured at the event, it also had a major presence at the fan zone, where attendees were invited to check out its newest and greatest products. The highlight of the festivities was a tire inflation competition, wherein Denvix's new MotorX inflator was pitted against massive inflation devices and fans' own personal inflators to see which would come out on top. Naturally, the MotorX inflator won out every time.
If you were impressed by the efficacy of the Denvix MotorX inflator at the Coca-Cola 600, you can pick one up for yourself on Denvix's website for $129.99. If you use promo code MOTORX30, you can get $30 off your order, bringing the total down to just $99.99.
The Denvix MotorX is the best of both power and portability
Since its founding in 2022, Denvix has been developing newer and better personal inflation devices for both automotive and outdoor enthusiasts the world over. Based on the first principle, it achieves breakthroughs in each function from the underlying technologies, integrating cutting-edge technologies to create new products. Its newest brainchild, the MotorX inflator, was originally debuted at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show to a highly positive reception.
The Denvix MotorX is the ideal fusion of power and portability you could want out of a personal inflation device. It has enough air-pumping muscle to stand side-by-side with the biggest, burliest inflation mechanisms, yet it's also just as compact as any inflator you'd keep in your pocket, glove compartment, or backpack.
The MotorX's impressive specs all tie into Denvix's vision for inflation devices: rather than a simple doodad you pull out when you need to inflate something in an emergency, a tire inflator can and should be a high-tech, multifunctional automotive gadget, ready to meet multiple needs on the road or in the wilderness.
The Denvix MotorX is an inflator, a personal battery, and a work light
As the second-generation personal inflator produced by Denvix, the MotorX is an improvement over its predecessor in just about every regard, all packed into a sleek, black frame that wouldn't look out of place next to your smartphone.
Despite its compact build, the Denvix MotorX is definitely not a slouch in the power department. With the help of its powerful internal compression mechanism, the Denvix MotorX can fully inflate a standard tire from 0 to 36 psi in just 4-5 minutes, pumping air at 48L per minute. Naturally, it can inflate just about anything else in equally speedy times; a basketball is fully inflated in just 3 seconds, bicycle tires are pumped up in 40 seconds, and even the massive tires on a Ford F150 truck are ready for action in 17 minutes. The Denvix MotorX has pumping power to compete with and exceed just about any other inflator on the market.
With that powerful pump comes equally powerful energy storage — the Denvix MotorX's internal 15,000mAh battery carries enough electricity to completely reinflate about 6-7 tires on a single charge. No need to worry about the battery being affected by inclement weather conditions either, as the battery is rated to safely operate in temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit.
That energy isn't just for reinflating tires, it can also be used to charge up your personal devices. The Denvix MotorX doubles as a convenient portable power bank, packing 65W two-way fast-charging. Your phones, laptops, drones, and even devices like a Starlink Mini can be charged and ready in no time.
As an extra bit of convenience, the Denvix MotorX also comes equipped with a bright multi-mode light. It has four color and brightness settings for various road and hiking needs: an ultra-bright white work light, a soft white general light, a yellow camping light, and a red emergency light.
