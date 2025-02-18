6 Must-Have Honda Motorcycle Accessories

The best way to store your bike in the winter months is to keep it inside a garage, but not everyone has that option. Even if you can park it under an overhang to protect it from the worst of the elements, you'll still want to keep it covered when it's not in use to protect it as much as possible from dust, pollen, bird droppings, and ambient humidity. These offer protection from the sun which can help to prolong the life of your motorcycle's paint, plastics, and upholstery as well. They also have the benefit of hiding the exact make and model of your bike from would-be thieves. You can always bungee a tarp over it, if you're looking to rig together a solution from stuff you already have lying around, but a good weatherproof cover, is more effective, more convenient, and looks a lot nicer.

You don't really need anything fancy when it comes to covers. You just want to make sure that they're the right size for your bike so that they fit fairly well. Those who keep their bike parked on the street might want one with reflectors that help keep them visible to other drivers. It's also not a bad idea to get one with some sort of easy to use fastening system that will ensure the wind doesn't carry it away.

There are plenty of options on Amazon that with all of these features and more. You can get the Seceles Heavy Duty Motorcycle Cover for around $28-$35.depending on the size you need (S-XXXXL). It's made for all seasons and has reflectors, buckle fasteners, and cutouts for tire locks. It has a 4.4 out of five on Amazon with customers praising its waterproofing capabilities, durability, appearance and value.

