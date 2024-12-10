6 Custom Motorcycle Accessories You Can 3D Print

Owning a 3D printer opens the door to all kinds of creative possibilities. Once you have one, you will quickly realize that you can use it to modify and customize a lot of cool 3D-printed things you'd probably never thought to try before. If you also ride a motorcycle, then you may have wondered if there's anything that you can print to add to your bike.

Advertisement

You probably don't want to 3D print anything structural. PLA and most other 3D printing filaments (depending on the kind of printer you have) don't really have the tensile strength to withstand that much force, and the low melting point that makes them easy to print with should also be kept a fair distance from the heat of your bike's engine. That said, there are plenty of different 3D printable accessories that you can make. Maker sites like Thingiverse are full of 3D print files that can be downloaded for free and used to create a whole host of different items that you can use to improve the style and functionality of your motorcycle, like a mount to attach a watch to the handlebars, or a stand pad to help prop up a bike in the mud or snow. Some of these custom-designed parts may be model-specific, as makers often make them with their own motorcycle's dimensions in mind, but several of them are universal, and others may simply require a bit of minor modification in your chosen slicing program.

Advertisement