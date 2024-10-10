10 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Motorcycle Phone Mounts You Can Buy, Ranked By Price
With how essential smartphones have become, it's hard not to bring them along everywhere, including on rides. Whether you're tracking your route, using GPS, or capturing moments from your journey, many riders find it useful to keep their phones within easy reach. That's why motorcycle phone mounts have become such a popular accessory today.
There are many perks to having a good and reliable phone mount. Not only can it make your riding experience safer by eliminating the need to reach for your phone, but it also lets you focus on the road while still having quick access to the information you need. Of course, it's important to follow safety guidelines to avoid distractions, but when used responsibly, a phone mount can be both practical and convenient.
There are many motorcycle phone mounts on the market today at various price points and quality levels. Factors like security and durability are key — you definitely don't want your phone falling off mid-ride or your camera being damaged by vibrations. Finding a mount that balances quality and affordability can make a big difference in your riding experience. With that said, here are 10 of the best budget-friendly motorcycle phone mounts for 2024.
Peak Design Moto Mount - $100
Peak Design Moto Mount is a premium motorcycle phone mount designed for riders seeking an ultra-functional solution for mounting their smartphones during their rides. At the heart of the Peak Design Moto Mount is its proprietary SlimLink magnetic mechanical locking system. This technology is designed to keep your phone in place even during rougher rides.
This mount also offers impressive versatility. You can rotate the mounting arm to 24 different positions, letting you adjust your phone's angle and easily switch between landscape and portrait modes, depending on your needs. Built with durability in mind, Peak Design emphasizes that its mount is weatherproof and designed for long-term use, so it can withstand the elements and keep your phone secure.
If you're worried about vibrations when moving, one of the major perks with this phone mount is the vibration isolator. It helps to avoid damage to your phone, so even when riding in rougher terrains, there's less damage inflicted by riding conditions. Currently priced at $99 on Amazon, the Peak Design Moto Mount does require either a universal adapter or a Peak Design case on your phone as well, so that's something to keep in mind when purchasing.
Ram Mounts X-Grip - $72
The RAM Mounts X-Grip is a versatile and popular motorcycle phone mount, recognized for its unique titular X-shaped design that securely holds a variety of smartphones. Its rubber-coated grips and expandable cradle, paired with a ball and socket system, make it easy to adjust and access your device while riding. RAM's mount design is particularly useful for riders who switch between multiple devices, as it adapts to different phone sizes with ease.
One of the standout features of the RAM Mounts X-Grip is its slim, sleek design, which keeps the focus on your phone without the distraction of a bulky mount. Its lightweight and compact size also make it a convenient addition to your handlebars, which isn't something you'll find with many other mounts. Another major perk is the range of customizable solutions available, utilizing RAM Mounts' online configurator.
You can essentially build your own mount based on your specific needs, taking into account your motorcycle's type and model. The larger version of the RAM Mounts X-Grip is priced at $72 on Amazon, but there are more affordable variations depending on your preferences.
Tackform Enduro Series - $60
Tackform Enduro is a series of heavy-duty motorcycle phone mounts designed particularly for the more adventurous, long-distance riders. It is built strong with high-grade aluminum, making it one of the most durable mounts on the market today. It's no surprise Tackform's durable mount offers a lifetime guarantee.
The Enduro Series features a ball socket mount paired with an industrial-grade spring. The ball socket allows for easy mobility, giving you the flexibility to switch between vertical and landscape modes. While the industrial spring is strong and reliable, Tackform includes an optional rubber tether for extra security in case the spring fails, adding an extra layer of reassurance.
One downside, however, is that the installation process can be tricky. However, once you've crossed this hurdle, you should get a pretty secure grip on your phone. Some owners also say it's not great at dealing with vibrations, which can be inconvenient when moving at high speeds. Overall, though, the Tackform Enduro Series — which retails at $60 on Amazon — provides pretty good value for its price.
Quad Lock Motorcycle Handlebar Mount - $50
Quad Lock offers three options for motorcycle phone mounts: the mirror mount, handlebar mount, and fork stem mount — depending on where you prefer to position your phone. Quad Lock's Motorcycle Handlebar Mount is made from impact-resistant materials, ensuring durability, and features a patented dual-stage locking mechanism to keep your phone securely in place, even on rough terrain.
The mount comes with a specialized phone case, which, although works with popular phone brands like iPhone and Samsung, is not compatible with all phones. In addition to the standard version made of tough glass-filled nylon, there are upgraded options like the Handlebar Mount Pro, Pro Chrome, Pro-Large, and Pro-Chrome-Large, which are made with aluminium clamps and arms. These versions also include discreet routes for USB cables, adding a touch of convenience alongside device safety.
The handlebar quad lock mount is quite easy to use, and can be detached easily. The base version of the Quad Lock Handlebar Mount costs $50, but if you want extra protection, the optional vibration dampener adds another $20. Choosing one of the Pro or Chrome versions will raise the price even further, but they offer enhanced features and materials.
Kewig Motorcycle Phone Mount Holder - $40
The Kewig Motorcycle Phone Mount Holder is one versatile and functional mount that'll give you value for your coins. Kewig's equipment fits a wide range of smartphones and handlebars, and comes with silicone pads to absorb shocks and prevent scratches. Its 360-degree rotatable head allows for flexible phone positioning, and the anti-slip design ensures a secure fit, even on rough terrain.
One of its best features is that it is suitable for various kinds of vehicles, including bicycles, road bikes, golf carts, and even scooters. Apart from this, the Kewig phone mount is quite easy to use and adjust, and can be conveniently positioned at different angles. Kewig's mount also uniquely emphasizes security with its built-in anti-theft mechanism. There's a safety screw on this equipment that can be tightened with a special wrench, which will help keep your device from being easily removed.
Additionally, the Kewig mount comes equipped with a vibration dampener to protect your phone's camera from potential damage caused by rough terrain. While there are some limitations on the phone sizes it can accommodate, most smartphones will fit without issue. Priced at $40, the Kewig Phone Mount Holder is a solid, budget-friendly option for riders looking for a reliable and secure solution.
iMESTOU Motorcycle Phone Holder - $35
The iMESTOU Motorcycle Phone Mount is a budget-friendly choice providing a good blend of functionality and convenience. This iMESTOU mount is a great accessory for riders who prioritize keeping their devices charged during the ride, thanks to its wireless charging functionality. This can be a very useful feature for long-distance riders who need a constant charge for things like GPS.
Another perk of this phone mount is that it has a waterproof housing, making it suitable for use around the year, even on rainy days. Also, this device has a mechanical locking system, which holds the phone on all four sides so that it stays in place during rough rides. The clamps are made of rubber to reduce scratching and damage.
In terms of compatibility, the holder offers wireless charging for a wide range of phone brands and sizes up to 6.8 inches, and there's also a USB charging option. However, if your phone has a thick case, you may face some difficulties with the wireless charging function, so it's something to keep in mind when purchasing. This iMESTOU motorcycle phone mount retails for $35.
Joyroom Motorcycle Bike Phone Holder Mount - $30
If you are searching for a more affordable and functional mount, then look no further than Joyroom's Motorcycle Bike Phone Holder Mount. This mount features a mechanical lock design with four reinforced corners that are great for shock resistance. It fits phones from 4.7 inches up to 7 inches long, and can accommodate handlebars up to 1.34 inches in height. It also has an easy-to-use installation framework, allowing you to lock your phone and release it by simply pressing down the sides.
The Joyroom mount has a good blend of strength and security, built with a metal internal structure to make it less prone to damage and breakage. The ball joints, made with top-grade materials, are similarly designed to be durable. Further, the anti-slip silicone pads help to provide security to prevent any shaking or scratching that can damage your phone.
Priced at $30, the Joyroom mount is quite functional and versatile. It is able to fit conveniently on not just your motorcycles, but your treadmill, dirt bike, and scooter.
Lamicall Motorcycle Phone Mount - $30
The Lamicall Motorcycle Phone Mount is another reliable and budget-friendly option that also offers a wide range of compatibility. It can hold phones sized between 4.7 inches and 7 inches, and up to 0.59 inches thick. This mount is also designed with different silicone protectors to accommodate different handlebar sizes, which also makes it great for not just motorcycles, but a variety of vehicles.
Although quite easy to use with the "1S lock and release" feature, the product also comes with a manual that you can always refer to. The features are what you might expect of a simple and functional phone mount — Lamicall's mount has a 360-degree adjustable feature for easy viewing in any direction. Also, it gives you a pretty secure grip and can withstand bumpy rides without slipping off.
One of the perks of this mount is its lightweight feel, weighing only 6.3 ounces. It is also built to support camera use, so there's little worry about your camera being obstructed. Nevertheless, the holder can have more depth to fit in phones better. Also, this model, which goes for $20, does not come with a vibration dampener, but there are newer, more expensive Lamicall models that do.
Rockbros Motorcycle Phone Mount - $23
Rockbros Motorcycle Phone Mount is a unique entry on our list, but is still a great option for motorcyclists. It is a waterproof handlebar phone bag that attaches to your bike's front frame with a touchscreen-friendly window, letting you use your phone without removing it from the bag.
If you're into long adventures, this product is great for you. Rockbros' multi-functional design allows you to fit various essentials underneath the phone mount, like your wallet, credit card, keys, cash, and other accessories. It has a 360-degree adjustable connection bracket that is easy to install, and allows you to use your phone at any angle. Along with the waterproof fabric to protect against rain and snow, this product also comes with a sun visor to reduce the glare of the sun and allow you to view your phone screen in sunlight.
The Rockbros phone mount works with battery bikes as well as motorcycles. The downside with it is that it's quite bulky and can be inconvenient to use, and when you're wearing gloves, using your phone might be an issue due to the screen cover. This mount costs $22, but at the time of writing, is much lower on Amazon, at $18.
Roam Bike Mount - $18
The Roam Bike Mount is another popular option for both motorcyclists and cyclists, known for its balance of functionality and affordability. Its universal design allows it to fit wider handlebars and smartphones up to 3.5 inches wide. Made from a combination of plastic and silicone, the mount grips your phone at six points, ensuring a secure hold.
One of the mount's convenient features is its 360-degree rotation, giving you the flexibility to position your phone exactly how you want it. Plus, it's compatible with a variety of vehicles, including bicycles and scooters. Weighing only 3.36 ounces, it's lightweight and easy to handle, making it a practical choice for everyday use.
At just $18, the Roam Bike Mount is a budget-friendly option. However, it may not be the most durable choice for rough or any uneven terrain where vibration could become an issue. If you plan on riding in bumpy conditions, it's a good idea to pair it with a vibration dampener to avoid potential problems. Despite this, for smoother rides, the Roam Bike Mount offers good value and is easy to install and use, making it a great choice for those seeking a cost-effective phone mount.
Methodology
When it comes to phone mounts, you're likely looking for a functional and secure tool that'll suit your daily rides. We examined the features offered in these various brands, including the materials used in constructing them and their overall functionality. Things like grip security, vibration dampener, and mobility were also considered.
Further, we took into account an array of reviews from other professional automotive publications that examine functionality, ease of use, and durability. We also examined user reviews on Amazon to determine their practicality and know how the product may perform over time. This list balances functionality with affordability, using comparative price research across different brands. So, not only do these products perform well, but they also offer value for your money.