Why Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmets Aren't Only For Bike-To-Bike Chat

Riding a motorcycle brings several advantages over driving a traditional car, but there's one thing that's a lot harder to do with the former than the latter: listen to music. When you're in a car, you're in a more-or-less sealed environment where you can enjoy your music with minimal interference from road noises. When you're on a motorcycle, you're constantly beset by the sounds of the road, your own engine, the wind wooshing past you, and so on. It's not exactly an environment conducive to easy listening, which is why you're more likely to find a rider with earplugs in than music playing.

There are a few potential ways to remedy this of varying quality; you could try attaching a speaker to your motorcycle dashboard, but the sound quality might not be sufficient. The only other obvious solution is to wear earbuds, but that's not safe to do while out on the road. So, what are you supposed to do if you want music on a bike? Well, there is one possibility: a motorcycle helmet with an integrated or attached Bluetooth headset. While these kinds of helmets are intended first and foremost for bike-to-bike communication with fellow riders on a trip, their built-in speakers could be used to listen to music. However, there are a few vital qualifiers to that potential, both technical and legal.

