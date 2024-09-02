What Does 'Grom' Mean And Why Did Honda Choose It For Its Mini Motorcycle?

Soichiro Honda's first commercial enterprise was adapting leftover World War II generator engines to power bicycles, and the company he formed would go on to make such formidable motorcycles as the CB10RR-R Fireblade SP, a mouthful of a name befitting a bike with an engine that revs safely up to 14,000 revolutions per minute. Honda has also produced the Super Cub motorcycle in different forms since 1958, cranking out more than 100 million of these popular bikes through 2017.

Honda's current hot two-wheeled property is the Grom, a mini-moto with some of the features of a full-sized bike. "Grom" is the name Honda America officially attached to that market's version of the bike that is known as the MSX125 in the rest of the world.

A new model name was needed in the U.S. market to avoid copyright issues, and the word "Grom" is used to refer to a young surfer with promising skills. It's a fitting term for a bike aimed at a younger demographic that is suitable for stunt riding.