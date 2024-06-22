Kawasaki Z125 Pro Vs. Honda Grom: What's The Difference Between These Bikes?

Small-engine motorcycles have been growing in popularity in recent years. Sure, there are still plenty of riders out there who still want as much engine as they can get their hands on, but there is an ever-increasing number of riders who are more interested in the value, economy, and simple fun that comes with riding a smaller bike. One of the areas that seems to have grown the most is the 125cc engine class. These bikes aren't particularly fast when compared to most bigger motorcycles, but there are several of them that offer just enough basic street performance that you can take them just about anywhere–except perhaps certain stretches of highway.

There are a lot of cool-looking 125cc motorcycles, but two of the most popular models are considered to be on the more performance-minded side of the spectrum. The Kawasaki Z125 Pro and the Honda Grom both make regular appearances on the best motorcycle lists in this category, and they actually have a lot in common. Anyone could tell at a glance that they're designed to fit a similar niche.

So, what separates these bikes aside from their manufacturers? To fully understand the differences between the Kawasaki Z125 Pro and the Honda Grom, it's best to look at four qualities: design, performance, features, and price.