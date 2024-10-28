5 Of The Best Motorcycle Trickle Chargers On Amazon

Riding a motorcycle is a lot of fun when the weather is nice, but it isn't exactly an all-season vehicle in most climates. Fog and rain make for unpleasant riding companions, while sleet, ice, and snow are downright dangerous for two-wheeled vehicles\, not to mention the havoc that the constant exposure to all that extra moisture can wreak on the bike itself. This is why many riders choose to store their bikes somewhere dry in the winter months and use other modes of transportation until the weather is more forgiving.

There are problems associated with leaving your bike idle for months on end, though. For one thing, the motorcycle's battery will slowly drain over time, and you might find it dead when you finally remove the cover the next time you want to take it for a ride. A simple recharge might fix the problem the first couple of times this happens, but repeatedly leaving the battery unattended can damage the cells and may ultimately lead to a battery that is unable to hold a charge.

I've been riding motorcycles for over a decade, and it's well known that one of the best ways to avoid this is to hook your battery up to a smart trickle charger any time you plan on going more than a couple of weeks without riding it. These come in all shapes and sizes, and you can get most of them for less money than replacing your battery would cost. In fact, there are plenty of great options available on Amazon. Here are five of the best.

