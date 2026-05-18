12 Helpful Tools And Gadgets Drivers Tend To Forget On Roadtrips

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Going on a road trip this summer and starting to put together a list of stuff to take with you? You're not alone; as of last year, Forbes found that around 60% of Americans planned to drive to a summer destination, whether in the comfort of their personal cars or via a rental. Planning one isn't always easy, though.

Planning for a seamless drive to your destination can be very involved, and if you're not detail-oriented, you're bound to forget some essentials for your trip. That's doubly true when these essentials are not immediately obvious to your car's needs and personal comfort. Generally speaking, it's unlikely that anyone organizing a road trip would leave items like a first-aid kit or extra engine fluids off their shopping lists (though it can happen).

However, more under-the-radar items, like toilet paper, go a long way to keeping drivers and other car occupants comfortable throughout the trip. Forgetting it could lead to riding around in mild discomfort, or biting the bullet and taking an unwanted detour. If you're lucky, you could find some of these tools at a convenience store along the way, but what happens if you're between towns and urgently need them? To prevent this from happening, we've compiled the following list of 12 items to add to your shopping list.