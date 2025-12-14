Dead E-ZPass Battery? Here's What You Need To Do

For drivers in certain regions of the U.S., E-ZPass fundamentally changed how they navigate some roads, making it easier to zip through toll booths and avoid bottlenecks, saving time and fuel. Though it's simple to set your GPS to avoid toll roads, sometimes it's just not in your best interest, and E-ZPass can often save you a few cents or dollars off that pesky toll itself. Formed in 1990 as the E-ZPass Interagency Group, E-ZPass now includes 20 states in the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwestern parts of the U.S., from Maine to Florida and as far west as Minnesota.

It's a simple process – you open an E-ZPass account and receive a small electronic transponder that you mount to the inside of your windshield. When you travel a toll road, receivers read the transponder and charges your account accordingly. Different states offer different ways for customers to replenish their accounts, with many using an automatic feature that debits their payment whenever their E-ZPass account balance hits a certain point. It's a far cry from the old toll booths of the past, and some states are even doing away with toll plazas altogether! But what should you do if your transponder battery dies, and how will you even know if it does?

With more than 35 million accounts and 59 million tags, you better believe E-ZPass has a way to handle dead batteries — simply replace the transponder.