The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Isn't Collapsing, But This Viral Photo Sure Looks Bad

The Maryland Transportation Authority has assured residents that one of its most-used bridges is perfectly safe, despite a viral photograph appearing to show its support beams had moved off-center. Connecting Annapolis and Kent Island, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge has been a staple of the DMV area since 1952. Not to be confused with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, one of the country's longest bridges, the 4.2-mile stretch of Route 50 is a critical roadway for commuters traveling between Maryland, Washington D.C., and Delaware; hosting more than 25 million vehicles annually.

Officially known as the William Preston Lane Jr Memorial Bridge, it was one of the world's largest bridges at the time of its construction. In recent years, however, the structure has garnered an infamous reputation as being one of the scariest drives in America, with some commuters reportedly paying drivers to shepherd them across it. Fear is so prevalent among commuters that it's become a business model, with companies like the Kent Island Express offering 24/7 drive-over services.

The viral sensation started when a concerned fisherman snapped a photo showing that the bridge's support beams had seemingly shifted. The controversy comes just a few months after the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concerns about the bridge's safety. According to the NTSB, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge was one of several DMV bridges susceptible to bridge strikes: Strikes remain a key concern for residents after a cargo ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge the year prior, killing 6 people and costing an estimated $2 billion in damage. After an inspection, however, the Maryland Transportation Authority has assured residents that there are no issues with the bridge's support beams.