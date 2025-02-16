11 Of The Biggest Bridges Ever Built In The USA

The humble bridge is one of the most common transportation structures humans use. In the U.S. alone, there are over 617,000 bridges at last count. Some of them are no longer than a few yards while others are miles long. Per the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), over 178 million trips are taken across U.S. bridges every day from commutes to transporting resources. Many of the bridges in the U.S. are quite old as well, with approximately 42% of bridges being over 50 years old.

Advertisement

As such, there are a bunch of famous bridges out there. The Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York are two of the most well-known and nearly every child has heard the old song "London Bridge Is Falling Down." Most such bridges are known for their high-traffic locations, excellent architecture, or cultural impacts. However, one title none of them hold is the title of the longest bridge. That is an entirely different category with a different set of bridges.

The longest bridge in the world is the Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge located between Shanghai and Nanjing. It spans an incredible 102.4 miles with second place going to the Chang-hua-Kao-hsiung Viaduct in Taiwan that stretches 97.8 miles. Even though the U.S. doesn't have a bridge quite that big within its borders, there are still some bridges that take some time to get across. Here are the biggest U.S. bridges sorted by total length.

Advertisement