Why Bridges Collapse, And The Engineering Preventing Disaster

This morning, the famous Francis Scott Key Bridge of Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed after a head-on collision with a large container ship, sending several passenger vehicles on the bridge flying into the large river below. Wes Moore, the Governor of Maryland, has already deployed emergency resources to handle the aftermath of the incident, including search and rescue of affected civilians and beginning repairs on the Baltimore Bridge.

The mere idea of such a thing happening is terrifying, for sure, but unfortunately, no bridge is invulnerable. Bridge-building is an entire sub-profession of structural engineering because it is both an extremely vital component of modern travel and transportation and because it requires a myriad of specialized knowledge. There's a reason some of history's brightest minds made their mark in the field of bridges: it's not easy. No bridge is built to collapse, of course, but sometimes forces seem to conspire against us and cause these kinds of massive incidents.

In such a circumstance, it's important to ask why bridges collapse despite our best efforts and what steps structural engineers take to reduce the likelihood of it happening again.