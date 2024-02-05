10 Of The Most Famous Engineers The World Has Known (And What They Accomplished)

Some of the greatest political, mathematical, and engineering principles were born in antiquity, and few engineers have left a greater legacy than Archimedes. This renowned mathematician, astronomer, physicist, engineer, and inventor discovered many commonly used principles of mathematics, and created several useful inventions.

Archimedes was born around 290 BCE in Syracuse, Sicily, which was then a colony of Greece. While Greek civilization produced many prominent mathematicians and philosophers, Archimedes was adept at turning his ideas to practical use. After studying at the intellectual hub of Alexandria, Egypt, with prominent mathematician Eratosthenes (who first accurately calculated the circumference of the Earth), he first became known for designing war machines.

These early weapons included catapults, a giant claw that could pluck Roman galleys from the ocean and dash them on rocks, and a system of mirrors that could concentrate the sun's rays on ships, blinding their occupants and setting them on fire. Yet Archimedes' more enduring inventions were more practical and educational in nature.

Later inventions included the Archimedes Screw, a rotational device that could raise water through a tube for irrigation and other purposes. He is also known to have devised a working model that recreated the planets' movements within the solar system. From this, it is widely thought that Archimedes designed the Antikythera Mechanism, the first known analog computer, rediscovered by sponge divers in the early 20th century.

The great Archimedes died during the sacking of Syracuse by the Roman army in 212 BCE. While not much is known of him as a man, his legacy as one of the most important engineers and mathematicians ever to walk the Earth endures to this day.