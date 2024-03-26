Here's How Bridges Are Built Over Water

There are five major steps to building a bridge: planning, laying the foundation, placing piers and supporting structures, finishing up the superstructure, and finally, conducting safety checks to examine issues that could cause a collapse. But as you might have guessed, bridges over water present unique challenges. This does not include tiny bridges, like the recent 3D-printed steel bridge in Amsterdam, as they don't need piers for support.

The biggest challenge is constructing a solid foundation, as it requires careful planning and consideration from engineers. Engineers must consider the soil type, water depth, and technology available to build it. The conditions for building the foundation are also important. Ideally, you would want to remove all the water and build on dry land, but that is not always possible. In those situations, other techniques may be used.

These are some of the techniques for building bridges over shallow and deep water. Some methods can be used in both conditions, but this is a general idea of how they work.