9 Of The Best Factory Sound Systems You Can Find In Cars Today

Many consider the English brand Rolls-Royce to be the king of kings when it comes to luxury automobiles. Inside a Rolls, every material you touch, every sight you see, and every function you interact with has to impress, and that includes the sound system. Enter Phantom Bespoke Audio. The Phantom is the quintessential Rolls that sits proudly at the top of their lineup as the biggest and baddest luxury limousine. At that level, everything needs to be perfect.

Even the genesis of the Phantom Bespoke Audio system started with an attention to detail that most other automakers wouldn't even consider. During development, the sound system would be tested against not only other car sound systems but also studio-quality speakers.

A music studio has the advantage of not being a moving object on four wheels that soaks up the sounds of passing wind and rumbling asphalt. To combat this, Rolls engineers fitted the Phantom with heavy, acoustically dampened glass and special foam-filled tires to reduce exterior sound. The system uses 18 speakers that produce a 1300-watt output. Each speaker is fitted with magnesium-ceramic speaker cones that bring to life even the tiniest audio nuances. Rolls-Royce is so confident in the cabin's insulation and sound system that, as part of the Phantom's development, they invited musician Skepta to record an entire track within the vehicle.