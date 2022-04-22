The 5 Standout Features Of The New 2022 Range Rover

It's fair to say our expectations of the auto industry have been changed vastly by our experience with smartphones and tablets. Not only do we demand bigger touchscreens and more intuitive infotainment systems, but we expect car companies to deliver regular updates and introduce new features, too. It's a challenge the 2022 Range Rover promises to rise to.

As well as a new physical platform for the big SUV, there's also Land Rover's newest digital platform. Known as Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0), it interconnects more than 70 of the Range Rover's electronic modules, with support for over-the-air (OTA) updates over the lifespan of the SUV. It should mean that Land Rover can not only improve things like mapping data, but make improvements to other fundamental elements of the vehicle.

Land Rover

That's predominantly accessed by the largest central touchscreen of any Land Rover model, a 13.1-inch curved display that's subtly cantilevered off the dashboard. It's running Pivi Pro, the automaker's infotainment platform, with an admirably simplified UI that — in contrast to some of the Range Rover's rivals — doesn't feel overwhelming to navigate through.

You still get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — both supporting wireless connections — and there's also Amazon Alexa, with voice control over the Range Rover's embedded data connection. SiriusXM with 360L is also available for the first time. That's all great, but I was particularly pleased to see that physical controls like volume, HVAC temperature, and fan speed knobs have been preserved. They're things you want to be able to reach out and quickly adjust, without digging through virtual menus.

Time will tell whether Land Rover's commitment to delivering OTA updates matches up to the Range Rover's capabilities of supporting them. Still, when you're spending six figures on a luxury SUV, the idea of it evolving and improving after it leaves the factory on day one is no longer a nice-to-have but an essential feature.