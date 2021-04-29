Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28 adaptive wireless speaker looks like artwork

When it comes to high-end audio solutions, one of the biggest names is Bang & Olufsen. The company makes high-end audio gear ranging from small connected speakers up to massive home theater systems and car audio with some major automakers using its hardware. The company has introduced a new advanced connected speaker called the Beolab 28.

Beolab 28 is an adaptive, wireless speaker combining advanced acoustic innovation with smart speaker features. The speaker is designed to be positioned anywhere in the home using a slim form factor and stream content instantly with studio-grade sound that’s automatically adapted to the space. The wireless connectivity features allow users to stream music from any service they want.

Beolab 28 is designed to allow the user to feel and hear bass using a built-in subwoofer based on a custom 6.5-inch driver. That driver has a large excursion to obtain powerful and precise bass. Beolab 28 incorporates the company’s latest generation Active Room Compensation technology that adapts sound to the room allowing the speaker to be placed anywhere.

In addition to the subwoofer, Beolab 28 also uses a trio of three-inch full-range drivers placed with one on the front and one on each side. The tweeter has high sensitivity and was developed specifically for clear midrange quality even at high volume levels while offering precise and dynamic treble reproduction.

Integrated streaming support allows users to pick up the phone and stream directly to the speaker, and it supports AirPlay 2 or Chromecast, the B&O app, and Bluetooth. Beolab 28 will be made compatible with Beolink Multiroom this fall via an automatic software update. The speakers can also be paired with Bank & Olufsen TV using Powerlink or Wireless Powerlink. The speakers are available in natural silver, black anthracite, or bronze tone aluminum. Speaker covers come in knitted fabric or solid wood.

Fabrics are offered in gray and gray melange with wood covers offered in light oak, oak, smoked oak, and walnut. Beolab 28 covered in fabric starts at £9750, with the wood version starting at £10,750.