12 Tires Under $100 Users Say Are Worth Buying
Replacing the tires is a regular part of automobile maintenance, but it can be expensive, especially if you're buying all four (or five with a spare) at the same time. And given how much tires affect the safety of your car on the road, particularly in poor weather conditions, it's not necessarily an area you want to skimp on.
If you're looking to balance cost and quality, these are the tires consumers say are worth buying under $100. It should be noted that tires come in different sizes, depending on your vehicle, and it's critical that you get the correct size. The size of a tire can impact its price, so while these tires may be listed for under $100, you may see a different price at the counter, based on your personal circumstances. Your mileage may vary, as they say.
It should also be noted that the prices we're providing are accurate at the time of writing, but may change over time. Finally, these prices are typically for the tire only. That means that if you need them installed, you're likely to pay a little extra. That being said, these are the affordable tires users swear by.
Sentury UHP
Sentury UHP tires are designed to provide sporty compact cars and the best crossover SUVs with reliable performance in variable weather conditions. They feature circumferential grooves to prevent hydroplaning and a tread pattern that facilitates stable steering and handling, even at highway speeds.
The tires cost between $51 and $92, depending on your car's make and model, and they come with a 40,000-mile limited warranty. Sentury says these tires have all the perks of an ultra-high performance tire without the hefty price tag, and users largely agree, with more than 2,400 reviews at an average rating of 4.3 stars on Discount Tire.
In reviews, users generally say the tires do well in most conditions, from dry roads to snowy ones, and are a great deal. Even a number of skeptical customers seem to come around, noting their surprise that tires this cheap hold up so well during months of daily driving.
Sentury Touring
Sentury says its Touring tires have all-season performance courtesy of a computer-optimized tread pattern and a specialized tread compound, which helps to prevent uneven wear. They are built to remain flexible across a wide temperature range, so they'll keep you on the road in winter and summer. A series of four grooves channel water away from where the rubber meets the road to prevent hydroplaning, and they come with a 40,000-mile limited warranty.
More than 6,000 users have left reviews with an average rating of 4.5 stars on Discount Tire. At just $45 to $75, depending on your make and model, users say that Sentury Touring tires are very good for the price and deliver a smooth ride. By and large, consumers say they are very satisfied and would buy these tires again.
Customers praise the tires' capacity to hold up well over long road trips and on uneven highway pavement. They aren't going to give you the same performance as a high-end tire, but they'll get you where you need to go without breaking the bank. As one customer says, they "look good, ride good."
Mohave CUV
The Mohave CUV is a slightly larger tire intended for SUVs and crossovers, available only from Discount Tire. The five-rib tread design and asymmetric tread pattern provides grip in all sorts of weather and road conditions, and helps to resist uneven wear and tear over time. They start at $61 but get as high as $124, depending on the specific version your car needs. No matter what, they're backed by a 40,000-mile limited warranty.
More than 2,000 users have reviewed these tires and most would would recommend them to others, giving them an average rating of 4.5 stars on Discount Tire. A recurring theme is that the Mohave CUV exceeds users' expectations even winning over skeptics and people come back to buy them more than once.
Customers say they compare favorably to more expensive tires they've used in the past, providing plenty of performance and leaving more pocket money for other things.
Arizonian Silver Edition All Season
Designed to perform in a wide range of temperatures and weather conditions, the Arizonian Silver Edition All Season tire features a tread depth of 10.5/32 and a low noise tread pattern to reduce road noise. An advanced tire shape helps to distribute force across the tire's face, helping to improve handling and comfort, and resist uneven wear and tear. They start at $75 and go up to $149, depending on your specific needs, and they are protected by a 60,000-mile limited warranty.
More than 2,600 users reviewed these tires on their Discount Tire store page, resulting in an average rating of 4.6 stars. The overall consensus is that the Silver Editions deliver a smooth, quiet ride at a fraction of the cost of competitors. Buyers say they have great traction, are reliable in the rain, and provide an overall exceptional ride.
It's worth noting that some users have complained about losing air more quickly than other tires, and therefore needing to be topped off more regularly. It is by no means a universal complaint, but something you should be aware of. One reviewer sums up the general user consensus saying, "Really decent for the price. Would recommend on a budget."
Falken Pro G5 Touring A/S
Billed as "comfort and reliability that doesn't break the bank," the Falken Pro G5 Touring A/S tires cost between $77 and $159. They are exclusive to Discount Tire and they feature optimized tread siping, twist and turns in the tread which create a better gripping surface. The upshot is better performance on rainy roads and in light snow. The silica-enhanced rubber in the treads helps to resist uneven wear and the tires are backed by a 60,000-mile limited warranty.
More than 700 customers have reviewed these tires, giving them an average rating of 4.6 stars on Discount Tire. Users say they perform well, and some even saying they are better than other tires they've purchased in the past. Particular high points seem to be the tires' smooth ride and great value for the price.
The Pro G5 Touring is billed as an all-season tire and reviews recount solid performance even after months of driving in all kinds of weather conditions, including very wet or snowy weather. Buyers generally say they meet or exceed expectations, and some even mention buying multiple sets or plan to buy them again in the future.
Phantom A/P
The Phantom A/P tire is another Discount Tire exclusive, coming in between $68 and $145. It's an all-season tire intended for trucks, minivans, and SUVs. These tires boast longer life with 12/32 tread, are rated for speeds up to 118 mph (though SlashGear must remind you to follow all posted speed limits), and are backed by a 45,000-mile warranty.
More than 1,000 users have reviewed these tires with an average rating of 4.6 stars on Discount Tire, and the overwhelming majority agree that they are good tires at a great price. Multiple customers mention buying these tires more than once, calling attention to the look of the tires, their traction, and even wear, in addition to their affordability.
These tires are also apparently popular among people driving older vehicles, who might not want to invest quite as much into a more expensive set of tires for a vehicle that could give up the ghost at any time.
Hankook Kinergy ST H735
The Hankook Kinergy ST H735 is an all-season touring tire designed to deliver traction and safety in a wide range of weather conditions. They feature a pattern of sipes and grooves to help channel water and prevent slipping or hydroplaning on wet roads. Lateral grooves help to improve braking in the rain and driving in the snow. They come in between $81 and $194, depending on your make and model.
More than 690 users have reviewed these tires, giving them an average rating of 4.5 stars on Discount Tire. Many customers say the tires offer a great, quiet ride, and that they would buy them again. Users praise the comfort of the ride and how safe they feel on the road.
Some buyers mention being won over from Bridgestone tires or those of other major brands by the fact that Hankook's offer comparable performance, at a significantly lower price. The general consensus is captured by one review which says simply, "great tire at a great price."
Fullway HP108
Users say the Fullway HP108 tires are an outstanding choice for drivers looking for high-performance all-season tires without spending a lot of money. They cost $75.93 per tire and are designed for use on cars, trucks, SUVs, and crossovers. They feature a deep center groove meant to improve stability at high speeds, and an asymmetrical tread pattern for better traction and handling.
More than 12,000 people have reviewed the Fullway HP108, giving it an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon. Users say the ride is smooth and quiet, even at high speeds, and that the tires perform well in various weather conditions. Users also compliment the way they grip the pavement.
Among the reviews and comments are more than a few Fullway champions, repeat customers who swear by the brand. Buyers describe picking up Fullway tires in a pinch and sticking with them afterward. Even users who typically buy more expensive tires say that while other brands might be a little quieter or corner a little better, the differences are not enough to make them regret the purchase.
Lexani LXUHP-207
The Lexani LXUHP-207 tire is a summer tire intended for warmer weather, but capable of keeping you on the road in the rain and snow. Lateral grooves help to channel water out of the treads and reduce the risk of hydroplaning in the rain. A V-shaped tread pattern improves traction and braking at high speed, while an optimized tread pattern reduces road noise and vibrations to create a quieter and smoother ride.
More than 2,500 users have reviewed these tires on Amazon and given them an average rating of 4.4 stars. These tires split the difference between cost and performance, with users saying they aren't the most impressive on the market, but they can't be beat at their price.
Customers say the tires have good traction, and they're quiet, smooth, and drive well in various weather conditions. They might not be a high-performance option, but the tread wears evenly and the tires perform better than many repeat buyers initially expected.
Kumho Solus TA31
The Kumho Solus TA31 is the sort of tire that earns loyalty from its customers both for its price (just $92.93 per tire) and its reliability. A series of four circumferential grooves channel water away from the tread to improve traction and a symmetrical tread pattern reduces vibration and noise while improving fuel efficiency. Users describe the ride as super smooth with at least one user saying they felt like they were "driving on air." Some drivers even noticed improved gas mileage after the tires were installed.
More than 1,100 people have reviewed these tires on Amazon and given them an average rating of 4.6 stars. Users describe them as quiet and smooth, with good traction and durability. The tires have earned repeat customers and not just for the price.
According to consumers, Kumho Solus tires are versatile and don't disappoint in various weather conditions. Basically, they are reliable all-rounders that won't break the bank.
Milestar MS932 Sport
The Milestar MS932 Sport is an all-season touring tire designed for use in a wide range of weather and road conditions. Four circumferential grooves help to disperse water when it's raining to reduce the risk of hydroplaning while prolonging the life of the tread. Lateral siping provides improved traction in the rain and snow while the tread design offers improved handling during dry weather and enhanced performance and control in all seasons.
More than 8,400 users have reviewed these tires on Amazon, giving them an average rating of 4.5 stars. Users say they are quiet, smooth, have great traction, and are an overall excellent tire.
Drivers seem pleasantly surprised with how well they handle in snow and other bad weather, with some even saying performance is comparable to bigger, more expensive brands. Others are a little more restrained in their praise, describing them more as middle-of-the-road tires suitable for everyday driving, but not high performance use.
Ironman iMove Gen 2 A/S
The Ironman iMove Gen 2 A/S is an all-season tire which users say offers good performance and a smooth ride at an affordable price. More than 1,200 customer reviews have secured the tires an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.
Everybody knows the frustration of driving in the winter and failing to get up hills near your home in the snow. User reviews consistently praise the iMove Gen 2's ability to grip on dry, wet, or snowy roads. When weather conditions were poor, drivers that struggled to get out of their neighborhood report being able to handle slippery hills without issue every time. A number of customer reviews also highlight the lack of significant vibrations on the road, no matter how fast you're driving.
All together, it's clear that while you're not going to win any street races, for just $65.03 per tire, this is a versatile and reliable option.
Methodology
In order for us to confidently claim that users say a tire is worth buying, we had to have a significant amount of data to go on. That meant looking to relatively common distributors like Discount Tire and Amazon, who not only have a lot of customers but who also have publicly available ratings and reviews. This list of tires comes from the wisdom of the crowd and rests on the notion that people talk about things they like and, perhaps more importantly, things they don't like.
We sorted through tire offerings, cutting off our search at the $100 mark, then sorted those tires based on the total number of ratings, average number of stars, and the content of user reviews. To make the list, a tire had to have a significant number of ratings and reviews, preferably more than a thousand be at least several hundred. Hearing one person's opinion isn't very compelling, but hundreds or thousands of opinions can provide some guidance.
To be worth including, a tire also had to have a score of four stars or higher on a five star scale. And it wasn't enough to be highly rated — an included tire also had to inspire its users to extol its virtues to strangers on the internet in decently in-depth reviews. Finally, we had to see largely consistent reviews, people reporting roughly similar compliments and complaints and not too much contradictory commentary. Only tires that checked all those boxes made the cut.