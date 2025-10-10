4 Of The Best Crossover SUVs, According To JD Power
If you're looking for a new or used vehicle with lots of space, plenty of features, and impressive performance, you're spoilt for choice. The current car market is full of strong options in just about every price range. To help narrow down those choices, JD Power collects user reviews and surveys and combines that information with data on resale value to give various vehicles scores and ratings. The ownership surveys are taken at the three-month and three-year mark, and then the number crunching starts. After doing all that number crunching, they've come up with the top-scoring crossovers on sale today.
According to JD Power's score classifications, vehicles that have a rating between 91 and 100 are the Best. No crossover is listed that high currently, so we move down to the next category, called Great. Those are vehicles with a score between 81 and 90. They consider four separate categories of factors: Quality and Reliability, Resale Value, Driving Experience, and Dealership Experience. The categories are weighted a bit differently: Quality and Reliability count for 40% of a vehicle's overall score, the other categories are each 20%. It's also worth noting that JD Power's classifications separate SUVs out from Crossovers, so "SUVs" like the Buick Envista, Nissan Murano, Subaru Crosstrek, and Chevrolet Trailblazer don't end up on this particular list — though they all outscore the top "Crossover" model on this list.
BMW X6
Apparently, shoppers are pretty satisfied with their BMW crossovers, which is apparent considering that the BMW X6 is one of two vehicles on this list from the German automaker (we'll get to the other one in a bit). According to JD Power, the X6 receives an overall score of 79 out 100. The best category for the X6 is the Driving Experience, receiving a "Great" score of 86 out of 100. Dealership Experience and Quality and Reliability both score 79 out of 100, while resale drops down to 74 out of 100. Our latest test of the X6 revealed similar virtues, like impressive performance and an interior to match.
Under the hood, the standard X6 xDrive40i uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that makes 375 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. No BMW would be complete without the common upgrade to power, and the X6 doesn't disappoint with the upgraded engines. The X6 M60i takes a big leap forward with power provided by a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that puts out 523 hp and 553 lb-ft. To no one's surprise, BMW goes even further with the Competition model, cranking out 617 hp and 553 lb-ft. But with big power numbers come big price tags. The standard X6 has an MSRP of $77,575 and the X6 M Competition starts at an eye-watering $135,775.
Cadillac XT6
A large and spacious three-row luxury SUV, the Cadillac XT6 ranks third amongst JD Power's crossover listings. Overall, it has a score of 80 out of 100 with the sub-categories as follows: Dealership Experience is 84 out of 100, Quality and Reliability is 82 out of 100, and both Driving Experience and Resale are rated 76 out of 100. It's not quite as large as the hulking Escalade, but the XT6 has plenty of space for most families, but it doesn't pay the fuel economy penalty that the Escalade does. According to the EPA, the Escalade will return somewhere between 17 and 13 mpg combined, depending on trim level. Meanwhile, the XT6 ranges between 20 and 23 mpg combined.
The XT6 is powered by two different engines. Base models get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that puts out 235 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It's healthy enough, but for something hauling as many as seven passengers, we'd go with the upgraded engine. It's a 3.6-liter V6 that makes 310 hp and 271 lb-ft, which is more fitting for the XT6's size. The base XT6 trim is called Luxury, and it starts at $50,690. Work your way up the trim levels to the premium Sport all-wheel-drive model, and the MSRP is a hefty $76,215. Still, the XT6 offers an upscale interior and lots of room for the family and all your gear. The XT6 is being discontinued at the end of 2025, however, so get 'em while they last.
Kia Soul
Definitely a departure from the luxury and power provided by the BMW X6, or the family-hauling size of the XT6, the Kia Soul represents another approach to crossover success. The Soul is small, packed with functional features, and reasonably priced. JD Power's score for the Soul is 82 out of 100. The highest score comes in the Quality and Reliability section with 86 out of 100, with Resale and Driving experience rating 84 and 80 out of 100. Dealership experience is a bit lower at 74/100 and pulls the score down marginally. According to JD Power, owners enjoy the Soul's impressive real-world fuel economy, but the sound quality of the stereo and the handling characteristics are common complaints.
For power, the 2025 Kia Soul uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 147 hp and 132 lb-ft. That's not an exciting amount of power, but it does result in some appealing fuel economy. According to the EPA, the Soul is capable of achieving as high as 31 mpg combined (29 city/25 highway) on Eco trims, and 30 mpg combined on other trims. That's not quite as efficient as hybrid rivals like the Honda Civic hybrid, but the Civic is priced accordingly, and the Soul has a low starting price, which might attract frugal buyers. The base Soul LX starts at just $21,935, while the top-trim EX isn't far away at $26,235. It includes creature comforts like, heated front seats, smartphone connectivity and a large 10.25-inch center touchscreen display.
BMW X4
A luxury crossover with a sloping coupe-like roof, the BMW X4 is stylish and upscale. It received top marks in JD Power's ranking system, with a total score of 84 out of 100, the best amongst crossovers. It does particularly well in the Driving Experience department, where it scores a 90 out of 100. Resale and dealership experience drag the score down a bit, rated 76 and 79 out of 100, respectively.
There are two powertrains available for the X4. The first is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The second, on the more high-performance X4 M40i, is a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 382 hp and 365 lb-ft. The X4M is classified a bit differently thanks to its performance levels, too, but horsepower fiends would be well-served to check it out. It uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder as well, but it produces 473 hp and 457 lb-ft.
With the varying trim levels, the X4 has a pretty wide pricing spread, too. The base xDrive30i model, for instance, has a starting price of $56,475 (including $1,175 destination fee). The top-trim X4 M starts at $80,275 without options, and it can go significantly higher from there with selections like the $7,000 Competition Package that adds 30 horsepower to the mix. JD Power doesn't go into specifics, but it's probably wise to assume that all that power contributes to the high scores in the Driving Experience category.