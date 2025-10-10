4 Of The Best Crossover SUVs, According To JD Power

If you're looking for a new or used vehicle with lots of space, plenty of features, and impressive performance, you're spoilt for choice. The current car market is full of strong options in just about every price range. To help narrow down those choices, JD Power collects user reviews and surveys and combines that information with data on resale value to give various vehicles scores and ratings. The ownership surveys are taken at the three-month and three-year mark, and then the number crunching starts. After doing all that number crunching, they've come up with the top-scoring crossovers on sale today.

According to JD Power's score classifications, vehicles that have a rating between 91 and 100 are the Best. No crossover is listed that high currently, so we move down to the next category, called Great. Those are vehicles with a score between 81 and 90. They consider four separate categories of factors: Quality and Reliability, Resale Value, Driving Experience, and Dealership Experience. The categories are weighted a bit differently: Quality and Reliability count for 40% of a vehicle's overall score, the other categories are each 20%. It's also worth noting that JD Power's classifications separate SUVs out from Crossovers, so "SUVs" like the Buick Envista, Nissan Murano, Subaru Crosstrek, and Chevrolet Trailblazer don't end up on this particular list — though they all outscore the top "Crossover" model on this list.