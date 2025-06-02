4 Tire Brands Owned By Bridgestone
There are few brand names in the consumer tire arena that are quite as recognizable as that of Bridgestone. There are, perhaps, even fewer held in higher esteem, with Bridgestone Tires regularly ranking well among the world's major tire brands. The brand has more than earned its reputation, with the manufacturer building it over the better part of the past century via a line of well-engineered tires that are as versatile as they are durable.
Given Bridgestone's standing in the consumer tire market, one might rightfully believe that the brand could easily hold its ground against any and all comers. You'd likely be correct in that assumption, though it would seem the Japanese outfit that has owned Bridgestone since its founding in the 1930s has further built out its roster of holdings in the years since. Yes, those holdings now include, among other things, several other tire brands of note.
It is, of course, hardly unusual for major outfits like Bridgestone to count specialty, or more budget-oriented tire brands as their stablemates. You might, however, be surprised to learn that the Bridgestone roster currently has 4 other brands of tire offerings alongside its tentpole product. And yes, each of those brands does something just a little different than tires bearing the proper Bridgestone badge. Here's a look at the other tire brands owned by Bridgestone.
Fuzion Tires
Among the various tire brands owned by Bridgestone, Fuzion is a name that you may not be aware of. But if you're in the market for a slightly more budget-minded tire that still holds up on the performance front, it's a name you might want to get acquainted with sooner rather than later. That's true whether you're looking to outfit the family sedan, an off-road-ready truck or SUV, or a blacktop-ready sports model with a fresh set of rubbers, as Fuzion makes tires for virtually all makes and models.
As for the Fuzion line, it's more of a sub-brand to Bridgestone than a completely separate entity acquired by the tire manufacturer. As it is, the Fuzion line has been around for more than two decades now, with Bridgestone launching the brand in 2003 in hopes of luring the tuner set into their consumer base. It would seem that move has paid off well enough for Bridgestone, as Fuzion tires are well regarded by consumers, who've largely praised both touring models and off-road builds for their handling and durability, particularly at their price point.
If you're intrigued by what you've heard so far about Fuzion tires, you'll be happy to know you can pick up a set of these budget-friendly tires from many outlets that carry such models, including Tire Rack, Simple Tire, and Walmart. If you can't find the Fuzions you need through any of those retailers, they are also available through Amazon.
Firestone Tires
As with Bridgestone, Firestone is a name that is both well-regarded and well-known in the consumer tire arena. A case could even be made that Firestone is a bigger name than its current owner. That's in part because the beginnings of Firestone predate those of Bridgestone by a little over three decades, with the company coming into being in 1909 as a maker of tires for horse-drawn carriages.
Firestone has come a long, long way since the horse and carriage era, and has gone on to establish itself as one of the prime-time players in the auto racing arena. Vehicles outfitted in Firestone rubber have taken the checkered flag at the prestigious Indianapolis 500 a total of 60 times since the brand first hit the track. It will likely win that race, and many others, before all is said and done. Racing pedigree aside, Firestone still makes its way by selling high-quality, performance-minded tires to everyday drivers of cars, trucks, and SUVs of all sizes, offering solid warranties on each and even a 90-day "Buy and Try" guarantee on certain models.
If you've ever been in the market for new tires, it's a reasonable assumption that you at least glanced at a set of Firestones. You may have done so in any number of the brand's Firestone Complete Auto Care retail and service locations. Firestone tires can also be purchased through outlets like Discount Tire, Walmart, and Amazon, where it hosts its own online storefront.
SureDrive Tires
If you're not eager to shell out the slightly higher prices for tires branded with the Bridgestone, Firestone, or Fuzion labels, the company still has you covered via its budget brand, SureDrive. The SureDrive brand is relatively new to the Bridgestone Tires family, and likely came into being so the parent company could better target those who prioritize cost above all else when searching out a new set of tires.
Budget is indeed the key word for the SureDrive brand, which can be purchased for as little as about $62 per tire to just over $100, depending on where you buy them and which model you select. For that cost, you still get the peace of mind from knowing that the tires are backed by Bridgestone. You get a decent-enough warranty as well, ranging from 3 years to between 40,000 miles and 55,000 miles based on the model. The rub is, of course, that fewer sellers are carrying the SureDrive brand. In fact, they are largely sold through Bridgestone-backed retail outlets like Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires, and PlusWheel Works.
Unlike other brands, SureDrive tires are not currently available for purchase through Amazon. You may, however, be able to buy certain models through Walmart or even Priority Tire, depending on the store. Outside of the potential for limited availability, SureDrive tires may be a solid fit for anyone looking to go cheap on their new tires without sacrificing too much in the way of quality.
Bandag Tires
That brings us to Bandag, which is a wing of the greater Bridgestone business that should be of interest to anyone in the market for tires. That's because Bandag does not sell new tires; instead, it goes the semi-green route and recycles old tires by way of retreading them. If you're unfamiliar with the concept, retreading tires is fairly self-explanatory and involves the removal of worn-down tire tread, which is then replaced with new tread that is manufactured separately.
There are, of course, some things to think about if you're looking to go this route, primarily that not every tire can be retreaded. Likewise, there may be limits to how many times a retread can be safely undertaken on a tire. That may sound a little dubious, but the practice is fairly common and perfectly safe when undertaken in the right conditions. Yes, it's also legal in all 50 states, though safety restrictions may vary. Apart from other benefits, retreaded tires tend to last longer than some budget brands, and in many cases, are even cheaper at the point of purchase.
As for Bandag, one of the potential drawbacks is that the brand is focused more on retreading tires for larger fleet vehicles like buses and delivery trucks. But the brand — which has been around for 50 years — does boast a range of offerings for passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs. If you can find a set of retreaded Bandag tires to fit your vehicle, they could be a major money saver.