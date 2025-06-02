4 Tire Brands Owned By Bridgestone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few brand names in the consumer tire arena that are quite as recognizable as that of Bridgestone. There are, perhaps, even fewer held in higher esteem, with Bridgestone Tires regularly ranking well among the world's major tire brands. The brand has more than earned its reputation, with the manufacturer building it over the better part of the past century via a line of well-engineered tires that are as versatile as they are durable.

Advertisement

Given Bridgestone's standing in the consumer tire market, one might rightfully believe that the brand could easily hold its ground against any and all comers. You'd likely be correct in that assumption, though it would seem the Japanese outfit that has owned Bridgestone since its founding in the 1930s has further built out its roster of holdings in the years since. Yes, those holdings now include, among other things, several other tire brands of note.

It is, of course, hardly unusual for major outfits like Bridgestone to count specialty, or more budget-oriented tire brands as their stablemates. You might, however, be surprised to learn that the Bridgestone roster currently has 4 other brands of tire offerings alongside its tentpole product. And yes, each of those brands does something just a little different than tires bearing the proper Bridgestone badge. Here's a look at the other tire brands owned by Bridgestone.

Advertisement