Which Tires Can Be Retreaded And How Many Times Can You Do It?
Retreading, recapping, or remolding is the process of removing the worn-out treads of an old tire and replacing them with new ones. The treads are the grooved parts that touch the ground and will wear out after many miles of driving, significantly reducing the tire's ability to maintain grip with the road surface. It's no secret that new tires are getting more expensive by the day, but retreaded tires will cost significantly less while positively impacting the environment. According to tire retreading specialist Bandag, retreading a tire utilizes 30% less energy and about 15 fewer gallons of oil than manufacturing a new tire. Moreover, retreading can extend the lifespan of a truck tire by 300% or more, giving fleets a lower cost per mile when transporting goods.
However, not all tires are good candidates for retreading. Vehicles with tires rated at two tons or above or most commercial tires are suitable for this process. Since tires are the third-highest expenditure for fleets behind driver pay and fuel, using retreaded tires can generate nearly $3 billion in cost savings annually. This is why 90% of U.S. fleets that own 100 or more vehicles prefer recapped tires over new ones. On the other hand, retreading is generally not applicable to passenger tires for cars, light pickups, and SUVs. Part of the reason for this is the proliferation of affordable tires from not-so-well-known brands. Commercial truck tires also typically have a more robust structure that can withstand multiple retreadings.
How many times can truck tires be retreaded?
When determining how often a truck tire can be recapped or retreaded, there are many factors to consider. Retreading depends on the condition of the tire casing. If the casing is structurally unsound, it's not safe to retread that tire. Most tires seven years or more from the manufacturing date are unacceptable for retreading. The older the tire, the fewer retreading cycles it can undergo.
Local service fleets for short-haul travels can have tires retreaded as many as five or six times. However, the tires on long-haul trucks can only withstand two or three retreading cycles before the casing wears out. The market is brimming with wallet-friendly alternatives to brands like Bridgestone, but retreaded tires are a cost-effective and environmentally friendlier solution for commercial vehicles and heavy-duty trucks.