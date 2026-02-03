When Your Car Slides In Winter Weather, This Could Prevent A Crash
Driving in winter can be a pretty hair-raising experience, especially for the uninitiated. When the snow hits, every trip becomes trickier than it otherwise would be — whether you're driving cross-country to spend Christmas with the folks, or simply heading out to the store for some weekend essentials.
When snow hits the roads, getting into a slide can be really easy. While you might not be able to avoid getting into the slide — perhaps you had to swerve to avoid an animal darting into the road, or hit a patch of black ice — your following actions are crucial to avoiding an accident.
Southern Living highlights advice from Brittany Moyer, a representative for the AAA, who says the best thing you can do is simply steer back toward your desired direction. This way, should your tires suddenly find some traction, you'll immediately begin heading in your desired direction. If you attempt to counter the slide, or steer randomly in a fit of panic, should your tires gain traction, you may find yourself hurtling in an altogether more surprising direction.
Further advice for keeping safe on wintery roads
Another solid piece of advice is not to slam on the brakes. It may seem counterintuitive, since you naturally want to slow down as quickly as possible, but braking hard can cause the brakes to lock up, which will only exacerbate the slide. If your car doesn't have ABS, pumping your brakes can help, but regardless of what you drive, a slow and steady approach is the best way forward.
Really, the best thing you can do when the roads are treacherous in winter is just to avoid them. Walkable shops should be your preference, and checking weather forecasts a few days in advance is wise — if you see snow and ice on the way, get your shopping done before it hits.
If driving in winter isn't something you can escape, then make sure your car is prepared. Ensure you have all-season or winter tires fitted, check your tire pressures, fill up the screen wash, and bring safety essentials with you wherever you go.