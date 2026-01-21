Before The Winter Storm Hits, Make Sure Your Car Has These Essential Items

Gasoline is perhaps the most essential item you can have in your car ahead of a winter storm. So, if you are expecting snowy weather, you should think about hitting your local gas station to top off your tank. You might want to consider topping off any extra gas cans you've got lying around, too, particularly if you live in rural areas.

If you don't already have an ice scraper or snow brush tucked away in your trunk or glove box, you should check and see if they've got one at the filling station too, because they are about as essential a tool as you'll find in a winter storm. After all, you can't even think about taking your car, truck, or SUV out of the driveway if you can't actually see out of any of the windows. And a brush or scraper continues to be the most efficient option for clearing snow and ice out of the way.

Sure, you could just crank up the car and wait for the defogging function to do its thing. Per some people, a leaf blower can also do the trick in a pinch. But the defogger may take considerable time in heavy snow, and a blower may not clear as efficiently as you want. Sometimes the old ways of doing things are still the best. And when it comes to snow-covered windows, a scraper or brush will never let you down, even as they might leave your arm a little sore.