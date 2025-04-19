You Can Call 911 Without Service Or A SIM Card, But There Is A Downside
We all hope we're never faced with a situation where we have to dial those three emergency numbers most of us have known since childhood — 911. Unfortunately, if the worst-case scenario comes to pass, we might find ourselves staring at our phones as we press those three numbers. That raises another question: what happens if we're somewhere with no cellular service or our phone doesn't have a SIM card? Will we be left to fend for ourselves, or is there a way to get in touch with emergency services?
It turns out that if you're ever in a situation where the phone you have access to doesn't have service or a SIM card, you can still call 911. If you've ever seen Emergency Calls Only displayed on your Android phone's status bar, you've already got a glimpse of how this works. You can also use an iPhone to place an emergency call through any available network. In fact, in North America, all cell phones must be able to dial 911, regardless of their service status. However, there's one important caveat: when you call 911 from a phone that doesn't have a SIM card or active service, it won't be able to send your location to emergency responders.
Phones without service or a SIM card can't send location data during emergency calls
Despite what many of us believe, having no bars on your cell phone doesn't mean the phone is inoperable. It may just be that your carrier doesn't have coverage in the area, meaning there are no towers nearby to connect to or none that support your carrier, which is one reason why some providers are worse than others. Under normal circumstances, you'd be out of luck, but in an emergency, your call is prioritized and your phone will attempt to connect to any available network to reach 911. The same thing happens even if you don't have a wireless calling plan or a SIM card.
This is all well and good if you're able to communicate your location to the 911 dispatcher, but a phone without service or a SIM card can't transmit its location data to emergency responders. If you get disconnected while speaking to a 911 dispatcher, they won't be able to call you back. In some emergencies, you may not even be able to speak, making it impossible to let a 911 operator know where you're at. As a result, they won't have any understanding of the situation you're in or your exact whereabouts.
Satellite SOS on some iPhone and Pixel phones can transmit location data during emergencies
It's great that our cell phones can call 911 even if we don't have service or a SIM card, but what happens if you travel to a remote area where cellular service isn't available on any network? The bad news is, your phone will be useless if you experience an emergency in this scenario. That's why you should always have a long-range radio or walkie-talkie for emergencies or a satellite phone on hand when traveling to an area without cell phone service.
If you don't have one of these devices, there's another workaround — your iPhone or Pixel phone. A potentially lifesaving feature on iPhone 14 or later and Pixel 9 or later is satellite SOS capabilities to communicate your emergency and send your location to emergency services when cell phone service isn't available. Dialing 911 starts the process; if your call doesn't go through, your phone will try to route your call through other available networks. If it still can't connect you to 911, you'll be able to connect with emergency services via satellite. This function works similarly on iPhones and Pixel phones, allowing you to communicate by sending an emergency text. For this to work, you need to be outside and your phone should have an unobstructed view of the sky.