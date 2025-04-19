You Can Call 911 Without Service Or A SIM Card, But There Is A Downside

We all hope we're never faced with a situation where we have to dial those three emergency numbers most of us have known since childhood — 911. Unfortunately, if the worst-case scenario comes to pass, we might find ourselves staring at our phones as we press those three numbers. That raises another question: what happens if we're somewhere with no cellular service or our phone doesn't have a SIM card? Will we be left to fend for ourselves, or is there a way to get in touch with emergency services?

It turns out that if you're ever in a situation where the phone you have access to doesn't have service or a SIM card, you can still call 911. If you've ever seen Emergency Calls Only displayed on your Android phone's status bar, you've already got a glimpse of how this works. You can also use an iPhone to place an emergency call through any available network. In fact, in North America, all cell phones must be able to dial 911, regardless of their service status. However, there's one important caveat: when you call 911 from a phone that doesn't have a SIM card or active service, it won't be able to send your location to emergency responders.