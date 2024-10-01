Why Your Android Phone Says Emergency Calls Only (And How To Fix It)

The various symbols and icons on your phone's screen give you glanceable information about which apps have notifications waiting for you. This extends to a few prominent system controls too, like Wi-Fi, cellular network, and Bluetooth — and together, these indicators provide useful insights without you having to pick up and unlock your phone.

Advertisement

You may have noticed the "Emergency Calls Only" alert on your phone's status bar or lock screen a couple of times already, only for it to disappear after a while and for everything to start working again normally. Although this message may sound like your phone isn't functioning fine, this is fairly common and occurs due to poor cell reception, and is actually a safety feature that still lets you dial emergency services even without a working SIM card.

However, if your phone is either displaying this too frequently, or is stuck with the "Emergency Calls Only" warning, you might need to dig a little deeper to find out what's causing this behavior. We've listed some of the most probable reasons, alongside a few steps that will help you troubleshoot and fix this error on your Android phone.

Advertisement